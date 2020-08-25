The next Hartman Reserve Second Sunday Speaker Series program will feature Terry VanDeWalle, a naturalist and recognized herpetology expert.
This program will be an online recording. A link to the recording will be shared at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, on the Hartman Reserve Nature Center Facebook page and the www.HartmanReserve.org web site. There is no cost to view this program.
Terry will present the results of a 20-year mark and recapture, radio telemetry study in Bremer County that focuses on habitat use and activity range of the eastern massasauga rattlesnake in Iowa. Eastern massasauga populations have undergone a serious decline in Iowa and across their range. The snakes are currently listed as endangered in Iowa and are federally listed as threatened.
Terry is a Principal Biologist with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. in Independence, Iowa. He specializes in natural area and animal surveys, including threatened and endangered species. Terry has been conducting research on Iowa’s reptiles and amphibians for over 30 years and is the author of the “In Your Pocket” series, a collection of pocket guides about amphibians and reptiles in the Upper Midwest.
The Second Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker on the second Sunday of each month on various topics related to natural resources. Presently the Series will be offered as online lectures until further notice. For more information, please call Hartman Reserve staff at 319-277-2187.