For a second time in as many weeks, a group of area citizens gathered on Sunday afternoon on the lawn in front of the Bremer County Courthouse to state their support for justice and equality.
The handmade signs carried thoughtful messages and quotes about solidarity with protesters, acting against the injustices that sparked nationwide and global protests in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police on May 25. On Friday night, another man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed in a Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta.
At the Waverly gathering, in compliance with safety rules, everyone wore a mask to protect the vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.
The assembly, which, in the course of its approximately 2-hour duration numbered close to 70, featured families with young kids; a handful of international students from Wartburg College stuck in town because of the coronavirus; middle and high school students; and some of the residents who conducted last week’s much smaller event in the same spot. At least three members of the Waverly City Council were present.
Councilwoman-at-large Ann Rathe, Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen and Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow held signs as well.
“We’re not protesting,” Drenkow said. “We’re demonstrating. We’re demonstrating our support for people who have had problems not being treated equally in this country.
“We’re not protesting anything. We’re not protesting the police, we’re not protesting the government. We’re not protesting anything. We’re out to support the people who want to have some changes made.”
Rathe said the council should have a discussion with the police department.
“We’re all starting to learn more about our current police department’s policies,” she said. “I thought the statement that the police chief put out was pretty good. I agree with Rod that the police department is just a sampling of humanity. The more I’ve learned and documented, you realized how the system is broken in a lot of ways, but the same is true for race relations in general in this country.”
Birgen, a math professor at Wartburg College, said Waverly is bound to become more diverse as it grows.
“We need to be more welcoming, we need to accept that change that’s coming,” he said. “We can either be proactive and welcome that change and grow with that change. We need more diversity in a lot of our positions of power to make everyone feel welcome, so that we’re growing in a way that fits all people in this community.
“We’re not protesting in the way of saying, ‘We’ve got problems that we know that need to be fixed,’ as much as we have big systemic problems, we need to help identifying and fixing.”
In contrast to other rallies in metro areas, many of which had turned turbulent, the Waverly assembly was a neighborly expression of views and stances in which the participants, for the most part, had made their own signs for the occasion, expressing their deeply held convictions with precision and clarity which is hard to achieve in an anonymous mob.
Many motorists driving by the rally showed appreciation with extended honks, a slowdown and holding up fingers to make the universal sign of peace. One eastbound driver stopped opposite the courthouse and asked permission from across the street to take a picture.
However, on occasion, a thumbs-down popped in a rolled down window, or a disapproving head shake or an angry press of the gas pedal spoke for the other side.
Standing on the sidewalk with her 3-year-old son was La Toshia Burrell, a guest council person for the month.
A 2007 Wartburg College grad and a former basketball player, Burrell carried a sign,which featured a quote from former journalist Nathan Rutstein.
“Prejudice is an emotional commitment to ignorance,” it read.
Burrell, who works at the Accel Group in Waverly, and spearheaded, along with Jean Schenkewitz, the city-sponsored diversity initiative called Embrace, said the reaction of motorists were mostly positive, but some were not.
“It feels both good and also depressing, to have the thumbs down,” Burrell said. “What it says is that my life doesn’t matter. It makes you wonder who’s with you and who’s against you. It takes an emotional toll.”
Another participant, a young man, held a sign with a saying from activist Angela Davis.
“I am no longer accepting things I cannot change, I am changing things I cannot accept,” the quote said.
Among the fluid group was local resident Wil Ranney and his wife, LeAnn, who marked their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday.
“We will be honoring the occasion by joining a Black Lives Matter protest,” he wrote in a Facebook post.
A group of girls, who had spent the morning making the signs, stood at the end of the street.
Ava Soesbe, 11, Lidia Pawlak, 13, and Skylar Kay, 15, said they wanted to come to this event, their first public statement of their values and beliefs.
“I just think that for us, as the youth of the next generation of leaders, it’s very important to be educated and know you can really make a difference,” Pawlak said.
The sign she carried read, “Respect existence or expect resistance.” She said it put her thoughts about her first experience of stating her beliefs at a public assembly in context.
Soesbe, the 11-year-old, said she made her own sign because she wanted to speak on behalf of her sister. It said: “You can choose to look away, but never again say you didn’t know.”
“My little sister is black, other little kids are black, they just don’t deserve it, they did nothing,” she said.
Asked what adults can learn from young teens, Kay, whose sign said, “Matter is the Minimum, Back Lives are loved, worthy, needed.” summed it up like this:
“Our friends’ parents have died for no reason,” she said. “It’s honestly ridiculous to see people being killed because of their skin color. They’ve lost a life, a life has been taken away, because of no apparent reason, basically, just because of their skin color, and that’s not OK.”