Talk of the Facilities Task Force bookended the Monday, Dec. 14 regular meeting of the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board, made available for viewing via Zoom. A recommendation from the Facilities Task Force is expected Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Vice President Dennis Epley read aloud to Board members a portion of the District Ethics Policy at the start of the meeting. The end-of-meeting discussion laid organizational details for the Thursday, Dec. 17 Special Meeting, where a Board decision will be made on the Facilities Task Force recommendation. Between those bookends, regular business was conducted.
Reminding members of their responsibilities, Epley read aloud from the School Board Member’s Code of Ethics:
If the Facilities Task Force makes a recommendation by Wednesday, Special Board meetings would be held on Dec. 17 and 21. The Dec. 17 meeting would be in the Middle School Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. At that meeting, the board will hear comments only from speakers who register on arrival or in advance. A time limit for each speaker will be set during what the Board hopes will be a respectful conversation.
Regular business took the form of unanimously re-electing Kelly Flege as board president, Dennis Epley as vice president, and Joan Loew as board secretary-treasurer, confirming committee assignments, naming district-used banks, official newspaper and legal counsel. Early graduation was approved for 12 students, pending completion of current coursework.
Regular financial business included approval of requests for additional open enrollment out payments ($116,960) and ELL payments ($3,101.12). There are eight English Language Learners (ELL) at W-SR. Also approved was an early resignation stipend of $2,500. This stipend incentivizes teachers to let the District know their intention to resign by Dec. 31, allowing an early search for replacements. It is not for retiring teachers, covered by separate incentives.
“Ten years ago, I would not be supportive of this, but the number of teachers out there is so much less now,” explained Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.
Bid specifications were approved for a new propane fueled 77-passenger school bus. That bus will include three-point over-the-shoulder seat belts, state required for new bus purchases. Epley consulted Izaak Miller, W-SR director of transportation, about seat belts, which have been installed in the front seats of one of the district’s existing busses. Miller reported that seat belts have worked well at W-SR and in neighboring districts. A $27,000 grant is available for purchases made when a diesel bus is removed from the fleet, Klamfoth reported.
Director of Educational Services Bridgette Wagoner reported elementary student reading data from fall testing that showed losses in proficiencies for students in grades K-3.
“This shows how critical those early years of reading are. We have higher numbers in Title I Reading and more reading intervention supports. We know what to do. We moved pretty aggressively to get those kids some interventions this fall,” Wagoner noted. Students will be tested again in January.
Noting quarantine disruptions and remote learning, Board President Flege reminded Wagoner, “Never pass up an opportunity to tell teachers ‘thank you.’ It’s been a challenging year for all.”
Epley reminded members of the need to contact legislators encouraging them to dedicate COVID recovery funds to schools, as supporting early learners is a W-SR Board goal.
Supt. Klamfoth reported that the State Revenue Estimating Committee met recently and announced a small increase in expected revenues over their October estimates.
The 2020 Treasurer’s report was accepted with Klamfoth noting thanks to those who prepared for District audit, completed that morning. Audit information will be released at the next regular school board meeting, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the District Business Office.