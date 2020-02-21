Iowa’s rest areas could be getting a mass remodeling.
A House subcommittee on Tuesday advanced a bill that calls for a study of the condition of the rest areas. The roadside stops with restrooms and vending machines have been popular with Iowans and motorists passing through on the interstate highways.
Over the years, there have been occasional dust-ups over the private contractors who have worked to keep the stops clean. Some have been more successful than others.
House Study Bill 687 calls for a study to be completed by the end of December. The Iowa Economic Development Authority, the Iowa Finance Authority and the Iowa Department of Transportation would run the review.
Debi Durham, director of IEDA and IFA, said she suggested the study after a discussion with Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, chairman of the House Economic Growth Committee. Durham was wondering if the four state welcome centers have the right travel and tourism information. She also thought perhaps by offering more information online, the state could expand the offerings to the DOT’s general rest areas, too.
The study should include a review of broadband service at the rest stops to make sure it is adequate, she added.
Durham said the long weekend hours at the welcome centers have made it difficult to hire help.
A DOT representative at the subcommittee meeting said a separate study is looking into cost effectiveness of the network and whether some rest stops should be closed. The DOT lists 38 rest areas on an online map. Some are relatively new, others have been around for decades.
The chairman of the subcommittee, Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, said the bill may need to be amended at the full Economic Growth Committee to make it clear that the study will look at cost effectiveness. Some lawmakers questioned if IFA needed to be involved in the study and the agency may be removed from the bill, Lohse added.
Rep. Mary Gaskill, D-Ottumwa, asked when the last comprehensive study of the rest areas was. A state staffer said the most recent comprehensive study was 30 years ago.
Lohse said it appears the study could be done with existing DOT staff without an additional appropriation. He said an amendment will make sure the state considers whether keeping various rest areas open makes financial sense.
The state would also consider whether to enter some rest areas into the federal oasis program that sets certain standards for services and building amenities.
A DOT staffer said the agency will be submitting recommendations for the closure of rest areas that aren’t cost effective anymore.