Call it a finger of fate.
A fluke.
A serendipity of grace after indignity.
That’s what happened when James Buchan and John Heider met.
They lived in different centuries, but recently, their paths crossed.
The legacy of the Civil War veteran briefly rested in the hands of the grave restoration craftsman, literally.
Buchan’s headstone, located in the Grand Army of the Republic lot of Waverly’s Harlington Cemetery, off to the left of the main entrance, near the pole where the American flag soars, had fallen off the monument’s base, and rolled down the hill, a casualty of gravity.
That the postmortem fate of Buchan — who enlisted in the Company E of the 52nd Illinois Infantry Regiment at the end of September, 1861, and discharged in November, 1864, as a corporal — would happen to be restored to dignity by a fellow Illinoisan, adds a twist to the gravity of the matter.
For several years now, local historians like Wartburg Professor Terry Lindell, who, among other projects, leads cemetery tours, and his colleague, Rick Sturdevant, a descendant of a Waverly founder, Ira Sturdevant, and currently the senior historian of the United States Space Force, have raised concern about the state of veterans’ markers at the cemetery.
Especially worrisome for the historians was the disrepair of graves like Buchan’s, located in the lot designated for servicemen whose families could not pay for their burials.
But last year, when Sturdevant and his wife, history professor Kathy Sturdevant, made their annual pilgrimage visit to town during Heritage Days to open the original Sturdevant House to visitors, as part of an ongoing living history project, the Sturdevants became even more vocal about their concerns.
Buchan’s monument had succumbed to nature’s forces some time since 2005, because a picture of it on Iowa Gravestones Photo Project website shows it standing upright. Sturdevant estimates it fell over in 2017.
But two headstones in the Couse family plot, which belong to the cemetery’s namesake, Henry Harlington Couse, and his wife, Caroline, had been documented in distress at least since 2009, when pictures taken for the photo project show them on the grass.
But Paul Cheville, Waverly’s public grounds superintendent of two and a half years, says that those headstones may have been in this condition for decades.
It was painful for Cheville to know that the memory of the man who plotted the town’s cemetery had been neglected to such an extent that the stones had been allowed to fall to the ground.
As someone who cares for the cemetery now, Cheville felt a connection to his predecessor from the 1860s, who was also an avid orchard caretaker.
Cheville, whose mother, Mary, is Waverly’s unsung historian, decided to do something to remedy the past.
In response, the city this year allocated a modest $5,000 budget to carry out a restoration project. Two donors — the O’Hare family, and Jon Dumermuth, of Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes — gave $500, and $1,500, respectively for the cause. Last year, the city had set aside $1,700 for some repair work, but it went unused, so a new budget was approved.
R.I.P. LTD. COMES TO TOWN
On a fresh early morning in September, the grating sound of a chain passing through a contraption mingled with the sonorous chirps from the birds that inhabit the big trees in the cemetery.
Kneeling by Buchan’s grave, John Heider and his wife, Geni, had just finished leveling the base, and were ready to lift the 600 pound piece and place it atop the cement.
A wooden-legged tripod straddled the monument, which was wrapped by a firehose and secured by clamps.
Pulling one chain link at a time, as her husband watched closely, Geni was able to maneuver the piece atop the base, eliciting a joyful hurrah from him once the task was done.
But it wasn’t until this writer asked to see the name of the person whose gravestone they were fixing that Heider realized there was a connection he had not expected.
The irony that in Waverly, Iowa, he would be working on restoring the dignity of a man who had fought for his native Illinois to restore the Union, was not lost on him.
“Sometimes strange things happen that we don’t have any control over,” Heider said.
The coincidence, spun by the hand of fate, just added another strand to this writer’s story — yes, people can meet people who existed before them and connect to them through an omniscient presence.
Restoring gravestones to their former glory, this writer found out, is a mix of knowing what you are doing, which comes with experience, and trusting your gut, which comes with intuitive connectedness, a challenge each stone presents. Lifting an old stone even with the best of technological savvy may be treacherous for both the stone and the safety of the person, Heider said, so patience is one of the best tools this craftsman carries his kit.
Heider’s business, punningly named R.I.P., which stands for Restoration In Progress, started 15 years ago, by another serendipitous toss of the dice.
A retired special ed and industrial technology teacher, he had been working with his late father-in-law, Jib Adams, to repair farm machinery for over a quarter of a century, until one day a woman came to the shop to suggest they should consider restoring cemeteries.
“They are as different as night and day, I found out,” Heider said.
The woman took Heider to a cemetery covered with briars, brambles and trees, and when he turned around, she was gone. Three months later, they finished work on the gravestones at Kentuc Cemetery, in Piatt County, their home county.
After numerous workshops and hands-on experiences, Heider, 81, decided to keep going.
“It was like the heavens opened,” he said of the revelation he had about embracing grave restoration as a mission in his retirement.
With cemeteries all across the Midwest as his work space, Heider and his wife have found the perfect synchrony between spousal harmony and job duties.
Caring for people who passed before them, they understand the importance of preserving the integrity of their legacy.
“The cemetery is the last physical example of the people who lived here,” Heider said. “If you forget, or let it fall in the dirt, these people are forgotten.”
Gravestones often tell stories of the people they signify.
And it is through these stories that the immortality of those who have passed stays with the living. It’s like leafing through a book, except that the pages are made of stone.
Some, like the story of a 5-year-old girl called Lulu, who died of consumption in the 1860s, are intensely sad. Heider helped repair Lulu’s broken marble cradle, which he found shattered and scattered around a cemetery he worked on.
“We fell in love with Lulu,” he said. “She’s probably our best person.”
Other stories, like the one told by the headstone of a man whose four wives all shared the same first name, fit in the funny category.
“That way, he didn’t get mixed up,” Heider quipped.
A soft-spoken guy, Heider tries to oblige the wishes of others when it comes to sharing his knowledge about cemeteries. He and his wife teach courses in area colleges in Illinois on the subject from time to time.
He recalled only one occasion when he turned a request down. It happened when the widow of a fellow pilot asked him to spread her husband’s cremains from above, but he had to put his foot down.
“No way,” he told the woman. “The minute I open that window up, Jack will be sucked right back in and I don’t want to fly with Jack for the rest of my life.’”
HARLINGTON’S PROJECT
In Waverly, the Heiders worked on 32 stones, Cheville estimates. They also held a hands-on educational workshop for the leisure services staff. The goal was to tackle the stones that pose a safety issue for the maintenance workers and also are in dire disrepair.
From here on, Cheville added, it would be up to the city leaders and the public to decide how to handle the rest of the monuments that need work.
“Let the powers that be and the citizens decide if there is value there,” he said.
Connecting with the past left a special feeling in Cheville’s heart.
“That was an honor to be able to do something like that,” he said. “You are talking about the founder of Waverly, the first people who called us home. And that a person was in a battle, in the Civil War, how did he end up in Waverly, Iowa, afterwards? That puts life in perspective.”
Cheville’s questions have a sad answer. Buchan died of suicide, probably related to his alcoholism, Sturdevant, the historian, told Waverly Newspapers after looking through his grandfather’s records. He was a blacksmith by trade, and was one of six children in the family of Alexander Smith Buchan and Charlotte Billings, who married in Michigan in 1838. He was born on Sept. 15, 1843, in New York, and died on June 21, 1906, in Waverly. He had two daughters and a son with his wife, Kate Poppe. The son, Ralph, a pharmacist in the Navy, drowned at sea when two destroyers collided off San Diego in 1923.
“Buchan must have seen a lot of battles in his time,” Sturdevant said. “I am so happy that they restored his monument. I got this news on our wedding anniversary from Paul Cheville, and this was the best anniversary present we could have received.”