I have heard it called everything from “the Devil’s Tool of Decline” to “a City’s only real monetary tool to spur economic development.” Tax Increment Financing (TIF), I believe, is both.
At the Monday, Sept. 9 City Council Meeting, a discussion of TIF took place during a public hearing and City Attorney Bill Werger did a good job of explaining TIF and the mechanics of TIF.
I would have liked to see council take the conversation beyond a basic understanding of the mechanics of TIF. We need to understand the economics of TIF at a thorough level.
There is a very good reason why there is negatively around TIF. There is plenty of evidence that shows that cities who use TIF grow faster than those who don’t. There is also a growing body of concern with cities who use TIF in conjunction with “Smart Growth” policy. Several cities who have come to understand the dangers of TIF have done away with its use all together and many others are questioning its use.
TIF can make sense in some very well thought out and specific instances and there are different reasons to use TIF. It is up to council, and not city staff, to discern the difference.
For example, reversing blight, or reversing neighborhoods in decline is often a reason, and in my opinion, a very improper reason to use TIF. Blight is a flight of capital, meaning capital is not being invested in a particular area.
Rather then use TIF, what should be done is to first understand the reason(s) capital is leaving and then find solutions to address those reasons. TIF will give the illusion of growth, but from the evidence I’ve seen it’s just that, a distortion.
There are many other reasons to use TIF from green field development to luring in retailers and manufacturers. We must have a solid understanding of the possible positive or negative outcomes for each situation.
Our annual TIF capture is approximately $1.3 million annually. This is money that other taxing authorities such as the school and the county would otherwise get. If we bungle our policy this unfairly puts a heavy burden on those entities, and ultimately the taxpayers. So it’s critical that we get both growth policy and TIF policy correct.
TIF projects should never be done when there is concern raised by School or County officials or where there is not a direct and immediate positive impact to employment.