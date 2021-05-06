Miss Karen Neff, longtime first-grade teacher at Carey Elementary School, will retire at the end of the school year.
Miss Neff has served our students for the past 32 years in Waverly-Shell Rock. She has touched the lives of many children, developed positive and strong relationships with parents and has been a supportive and wonderful colleague. She will be greatly missed by all.
Because of COVID-19, we are not able to have a large celebration to honor her, but if you would like to send a message or a card, please mail it to the Carey School office by May 20: Miss Karen Neff, c/o Carey Elementary School, P.O. Box 97, Waverly, IA 50677.
We will collect the messages and present them to her May 20.