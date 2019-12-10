Community members are cordially invited to attend a retirement reception for Deb Schroeder, who is retiring after 24 years leading Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. The event is hosted by the Bartels Board of Directors.
The retirement reception will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 in the Bartels Good Shepherd Chapel, 1922 Fifth Ave. NW, Waverly. Please use the green entrance off 20th Street Northwest, Waverly.
Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be served. A program will begin at approximately 2 p.m.
Please join us and wish Deb a happy retirement.
Bartels has over 65 years of experience in long-term care, 32 years of experience in independent living and employs almost 250 people and enriches the lives of over 290 residents. With its Christian-based mission and “residents first” philosophy, Bartels gives residents peace of mind knowing they can move to a higher level of care when needed without having to leave the community they call home. For more information, please visit bartelscommunity.org.