Your thoughts on retirement may have shifted due to COVID-19. Many Iowans are considering early retirement due to job challenges, health concerns, or other reasons.
Some employers are offering early retirement incentives. You may have questions as you sort through your options.
New dates have been announced for a popular new 40-minute on-line workshop “Rethinking Your Retirement During COVID-19” from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, which is designed to equip you to make informed retirement decisions during this turbulent time.
Four January options are available: at noon or 5 p.m. Thursday Jan. 14 or Tuesday Jan. 19. Pre-registration is required.
Go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/retirement to find the registration link for the workshop you’d like to attend.
For more information, contact Kalyn Cody (kcody@iastate.edu) or Barb Wollan (bwollan@iastate.edu)