With a lot of joy and some sadness, I am writing to announce my retirement date of May 28, 2021.
Karen and I started our Waverly physical therapy practice in 1990. I was able to become board certified in Sports Physical Therapy for 20 years, certified in athletic training for 30, licensed in PT for 35 and a national lecturer for continuing education on the foot and ankle for 25 years. I served as an adjunct educator at Wartburg College and the University of Iowa Physical Therapy program as well.
We will forever be impacted after 31 rewarding years of providing healthcare to three generations of loyal and trusting families. It really has been an awesome experience. We are truly thankful. I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve so many for so long.
Physical Therapy has been a fulfilling career, coming to work every day being prepared for each and every patient has been fun and challenging! Choosing a new provider can also be challenging and is very important. I have had the pleasure of working with two very skilled and trustworthy co-workers that I highly recommend in Jenn Peters and Janelle McCalla. They both take their responsibility very seriously. Trust me, your transition will be easier than mine.
Thank you to all those who helped us get started and continued to trust us for over 30 years. I would love to hear from you if you would like to send any fun/memorable experiences to my email at jonwoltz@hotmail.com or cards to Rock Valley Physical Therapy, 112 Second St. NW, Waverly.