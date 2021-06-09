A stretch of 40 online council meetings ended on Monday when the Waverly City Council returned to its chambers to conduct the people’s business in person and without masks.
It had been 14 months since the council members had sat in their assigned spots around the half-oval shaped dais, so much so that at least one of them, Councilman Brian Birgen, had forgotten the exact arrangements of the seats.
“I remembered that Heather Beaufore was seated next to me, but I had forgotten that Ann Rathe was next to her,” Birgen told Waverly Newspapers in an email.
It is not surprising that during the coronavirus pandemic the details of some routines and logistics had faded as new ones emerged.
The last meeting at City Hall happened on March 16, 2020, and the return to normalcy occurred on June 7, 2021.
The pandemic had caused disruption in the process of local governance just like it did in every routine of existence.
Life, work and play all moved online.
It was a big change, which, among other things, rerouted the very core of the practice of conducting business, and especially the business of the people, which, by law and custom, takes place in the council chambers and is open to the public.
The electronic openness remained — agendas, minutes and documents, and a link to the meetings for the public, were posted on the city’s website, as were video recordings of the meetings, which are broadcast on the local government cable channel as well as on the city’s YouTube page. They are also available on the Waverly Newspapers Facebook page.
However, the pandemic closed the physical space — the chambers — to the council and the public, shifting the location of a physical space to a virtual one and changing the human interaction to avatar-like presence behind a computer screen.
The unprecedented pandemic and the ensuing safety measures were a first in the history of local governance in town, hence Monday’s in-person meeting took on a historic significance as it signaled the return to normalcy.
The energy in the chambers was palpable — the council members had arrived earlier than usual and with 7 minutes to the strike of the gavel, they were in their seats, ready to roll.
There were a handful of people in the chairs for the gallery, which included Pete Lampe, a regular at these meetings, as well as Maggie Berger of Spier Financial, who would later give a rundown of the general obligation bond sale.
Waverly Newspapers reporter Eric VanSickle was also at his usual station, with cellphone on tripod to broadcast the meeting on Facebook, and also with a tablet on hand to access documents to follow along.
At the staff table on the other side of the room sat Mike Cherry, the engineer, Garret Riordan, the Leisure Services director, Jeena Trumbauer, the recently hired finance director, and Police Chief Rich Pursell.
Around the dais were City Attorney Bill Werger, City Administrator James Bronner, Birgen, the Ward 1 councilman, Beaufore, representing Ward 4, Rathe, one of the at-large members, then Mayor Adam Hoffman, Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas, newly elected Ward 2 Councilwoman Julie Meyers, At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider, Ward 3’s Rod Drenkow, guest council member Phil Trimble and City Clerk Carla Guyer.
The scene on Monday was much different than the previous 14 months.
Just two persons stayed in the council chambers for the duration of the pandemic — Hoffman and Guyer.
Only on two occasions was Hoffman not in the room — once when he was on vacation and Kangas, as mayor pro tempore, stepped in, and on another occasion when he led the meeting remotely as he happened to be out of town and feared he may not get back in time to sit in his chair at City Hall.
Hoffman said he decided early on to stay in chambers in part to continue to maintain a sense of normalcy — at least to the extent to which it was possible under the dire isolation imposed by the pandemic.
It was also a matter of convenience and expediency.
“Some contracts needed signed right away in order to be sent out the next day to the vendors,” he told Waverly Newspapers. “For instance, (during Monday’s meeting) the sale bonds… those documents went out via FedEx the next morning. Some contracts have literally resulted in work beginning on the Tuesday morning after the meeting the night before.”
For Meyers, the beginning of her service happily coincided with the return to in-person meetings. Her inkling of what it must have been like to work with fellow councilpersons virtually will remain just that, as she watched some of the sessions online as a member of the public, prior to the June 1 special election.
Meyers was sworn in by Bronner and rolled up her sleeves right away.
“It was nice that it turned out that I was able to be present for the first in-person meeting and I felt it went very smoothly,” she said. “The city staff was very helpful, they made it very easy, … everyone was just glad to be back in person. I am honored to be there and become part of the process. All of the existing council members and city staff did everything possible to make me feel welcome and make it easy for me.”
For Beaufore, the return to the chambers was a reason to celebrate.
“I was happy to see people’s smiling faces in real time!” she said. “I definitely feel it is time to move forward getting everyone’s life back to normal. The pandemic has been hard on everyone in many ways and this is a great way to let citizens know it’s OK to move forward.
“I think now that vaccines are available, the people that want and need it have had it. And I feel comfortable moving back to the chambers.”
Birgen said he missed the personal interactions.
“I enjoyed chatting before and after the meeting,” he said. “When we lost the ability to talk before and after the meeting it became more important to ask private questions. I find I get better answers if my questions don’t come as a surprise in front of an audience.”
Rathe agreed.
“The nice thing about in-person is that you can make small talk and conversation that helps you build relationships,” she said. “That’s tough to do on Zoom.”
Asked if the online interactions changed the way they handled the process and the outcomes of their decision making, several of the members said it did not.
“I don’t think the online process changed how I prepare for meetings,” Rathe said. “I missed being able to talk to city staff before and after the meetings about questions I might have on pending issues.”
Serving 14 months of their terms in office online took some adjustment, council members appear to agree.
Schneider, for instance, said he found the change productive:
“Being away from the council chambers gave me a moment to collaborate with others, get a much larger perspective on the problem, and get a solution to this entire situation,” he said. “There will be a lot to share in the coming months.”
For her part, Beaufore found Zoom meetings convenient.
“Many people have busy lives which makes physical attendance a challenge at times,” she said. “Being able to jump on a Zoom meeting a couple of minutes before no matter what you are doing or where you are at, was nice. I could be in a park, enjoying nature and participate.”
She said some technical issues cropped up on Zoom but they were minor.
Mayor Hoffman agreed, saying that that on occasion, someone would forget to mute or unmute themselves, causing confusion in the group. Having to restate a comment once the mic is on during an online meeting steals the spontaneity of the comment, Hoffman added.
He noted that over time, council members learned how to handle Zoom, but now with the return to the chambers, they will have to unlearn some of the things.
“Everyone needs to start talking into their microphones,” he said.
“In the chambers, we are always respectful of open meetings, we are there for 15 minutes before the meeting and some council members depart immediately afterwards, others stay on to talk to city staff. I keep reminding everyone — we can’t talk about business, we are subject to that regulation.”
The online council meetings were a mixed bag — the work was done, but the experience of interacting with colleagues in the same space was gone.
Rathe summed up her experiences thusly:
“I am thankful Zoom allowed us to keep city government running smoothly but there is no real substitute for in-person communication,” she said. “It felt great to be back in the same room with cty staff and my fellow council members. It still feels a little strange to be in public meetings without wearing a mask, but I am fully vaccinated and that gives me a peace of mind.”
Beaufore believes to some extent, Zoom meetings are here to stay.
“I do think that online meetings will continue with many entities even post pandemic…” she said. “However, in person meetings are preferable for good reason. It gives the process a more personalized feeling.”
One last semblance of normalcy returned when, during council comments, Birgen resumed his usual invitation to the public to join him for a beer at a nearly bar to discuss city business.
Reflecting on the experience of leading the city in pandemic times, Hoffman said he was relieved everyone could work together in the same space, moving forward.
“When we are surrounded with others, we feel supported,” he said. “We are all there and able to concentrate on the business at hand.”