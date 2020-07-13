The prayers have been heard.
The pain has been felt.
And so has the love.
After four tenuous days of intensive searches, heartfelt prayers, and never-ending hope, even against all odds, a miracle happened.
With one act of fate, the seemingly diminishing chances of finding alive a Waverly dad, who suffers from dementia, were reversed.
Mike Jensen was returned with his family on Friday.
Destiny manifested itself in the sharp eye of a contractor, whose discovery — coincidental or by design — brought about the outcome that teams of law enforcement, assisted by technology and hundreds of volunteers — some in person, others virtually — had been working for around the clock.
A task that at first seemed like an impossible mission was resolved, in the most favorable way, when and where it was least expected.
The Wartburg music professor and a rock musician, who battles a brain tumor, left a Waverloo care facility around 10:30 p.m. on July 6.
He was reported missing shortly afterwards.
How he ended up in a ditch filled with overgrown weeds and rain water, near San Marnan Drive and Hammond Avenue, on the south end of Waterloo, may never be known.
Where had he traveled in his hours of wandering, seeking for a way home?
That, too, may not be known.
How far can a disoriented man, with a helmet on his head to guard against skull fractures in case of a seizure, and a slight limp, go?
Search parties extended well into the outskirts of Black Hawk County, along the Cedar River, near Janesville, and into residential areas, especially after several credible tips were received.
Drones and a plane, and grid searches came up empty handed, day after day, at a time when every hour counted.
It turns out Mike was found just a few blocks from where his journey started.
What he went through in this time will also remain largely unknown.
Bits and pieces may eventually come out, through fragments of memories, articulated or not.
But the real ordeal will be impossible to reconstruct, as it would be as anguishingly scary to hear as it would be to recall.
Mike’s motto in life is simple: Everybody Love Everybody.
In the end, it was the love of others — that love that he had lived and shared and expelled into the universe of humanity — that was returned to him.
In his suffering to seek a way home, he united friends and strangers in ways only love and compassion can do.
All along, Mike had strong advocates in his wife, Jenn, his daughters Aria, Allie and Mimi, and members of their church and community families.
Looking for him for nearly 108 hours, they may have been drained, physically and emotionally, but they never despaired.
In the afternoon on the day after he went missing, his older daughters, Aria and Allie, found the strength to talk to me about what had happened.
Lacking in sleep and facing a mind-bending abyss of unknowns, they talked about the details of his disappearance, and the first efforts of the search.
But the deeper thread of the conversation was really about how much they love their father.
To lighten the mood, Aria told the story of how her parents picked her name —her mom had gone into labor and her dad was in the middle of rehearsing an aria for a music performance — hence the inspiration.
During the interview, Allie, soft-spokenly grieved the fact that her dad was unable to attend her graduation on June 20, because of the coronavirus restrictions and rules in the care facility.
As the search dragged into Day 3, I watched groups of people come and go into the Riviera Roose Community Center in Janesville, where authorities had set up a command center.
“We will not leave a stone unturned,” Black Hawk Sheriff Tony Thompson had told me the day before at the command center, as emergency coordinators planned the next phase.
But in this search, as with many others, it was not just a matter of will and skill.
Nature, too, had to be factored in.
Maj. Joe Leibold, of the Waterloo Police Department, told me that the weather is one of the biggest concerns for his colleagues.
So on Day 3, when a severe thunderstorm chased the searchers back into the command center, I sat down with a group of kids, including Mike’s youngest, Mimi, to find out how they had been processing the painful chaos around them.
“Today is the day,” they kept telling me.
Some of the kids briefly teared up as they reflected on he search, but held their own, supporting each other as they answered.
“Bad things happen to good people,” one of the girls told me.
“We will keep searching for Mike and just think that we are going to eventually find him,” another boy added.
“You have to find the good in any situation,” one of the older girls said.
A couple of years ago, this group of children and many of their parents, had taken part in the making of a full-feature movie called “This Day Forward,” which is based on Mike’s battle with the tumor and his family’s journey through faith.
The movie, which premiered in 2018, was filmed in Waverly, and during the shooting, the whole community contributed in its creation — businesses provided locations, a church opened its sanctuary, Wartburg College students helped with the production, and many residents, including this group of kids, appeared in various scenes.
Admittedly, the movie making experience was a creative way to engage the community in the fate of one local family, but it also allowed a Los Angeles crew and cast to get a taste of the proverbial Midwestern hospitality.
In essence, the movie built on Mike’s “Everybody Love Everybody,” both literally and in spirit.
After he went missing on July 6, the motto took on a new meaning.
That meaning was expressed in the support for the family.
A woman from Waterloo awaiting to be assigned to a search team told me at the command center that she joined the search because her mom has dementia, and she wanted to help someone. Another one, who sat at the same table with her, noted she felt compelled to come, despite coronavirus concerns, to help in the search.
Many who could not contribute in person, because the harsh heat was too much for them, opted to donate money, much to the family’s continued awe, as they never asked for donations.
Meanwhile, the East Bremer Diner, Waverly’s staple eatery on the town’s main street, brought food for the famished searchers.
Acts of compassion abounded.
So the act of sharing became a way to love Mike back.
And when he was found, lying in water, which, thankfully had kept his body temperature down in the scorching heat that followed the rainstorm, love had shown its strength beyond anyone’s doubt.
“That’s a great way to end the week,” said Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett as soon as the news spread.
Family friend Megan Sobczak told Waverly Newspapers on Friday that the family and the close-knit group of friends that have helped search for Mike were overwhelmed.
“There is a lot of crying right now,” Sobczak said. “I just don’t have any words to express what we are feeling now.”
Inadequate as words may be at times of deep turmoil, Allie, Mike’s middle daughter, captured her thoughts in this prayer she posted on her Facebook page, on July 10.
In her sweet way, the gentle-hearted girl bargained with God to guide the searchers to her dad on that very day.
“Please take my family’s pain and suffering away by safely reuniting my sisters and I with our dad,” she wrote. “I trust that you have a plan, but I pray that your plan for today, July 10, is to have us all reunited with my dad. Please keep him safe and alive, Lord. That’s all I ask till we get to him.
“I just want to find him and say I love you to him again. I truly know miracles happen every day. So please, angels, and God watching over us, have a miracle happen today.”
And then, the prayers were heard…
And then the miracle happened...