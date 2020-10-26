Rev. James Jay Carstensen, 75, of Raymond, Mississippi, and previously from Waterloo and Waverly, Iowa, passed away on October 22, 2020, in Raymond.
Jim was born on September 17, 1945, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Lenore (Jay) and Dr. Vincent H. “Bopp” Carstensen. Following graduation from Waverly High School in 1963, he attended the University of Iowa where he earned his master’s degree in Religion. He then became an ordained Lutheran minister after completing studies at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. Jim served his vicarship in Baltimore, Maryland, and then served congregations in Mobile, Alabama, Saginaw, Michigan, and finally the Lutheran Church of the Good Shephard in Waterloo, Iowa. In 2010, Jim moved to Raymond, Mississippi, to be near his sister, Gretchen and her husband, Jim.
Jim was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and also really liked to golf. Jim was very loyal and philanthropic to the University of Iowa and active in the communities where he lived and worked. He even had his own radio show in Mississippi on WPBQ. Jim also had a soft heart for cats and never ran out of names. He was known as the Flint’r by his nephew and friends. Jim was a true storyteller and an encyclopedia for Hawkeye and Go-Hawks sports.
James is survived by his sister, Gretchen (Jim) Smelcer of Raymond, Mississippi, and nephew, Eric (Amie) Carstensen of Scottsdale, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents; and aunts and uncles, Jeanette and Merle Gruben and Mary and Clarence Carstensen.
Funeral services with masks and social distancing will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa, with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials in James’ name may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society and online condolences may be left at www.kaisericorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.