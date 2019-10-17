Revolutionary Dames Chapter of DAR traveled to the Charles City Public Library for the October meeting on Monday, Oct. 14.
The meeting began with lunch served by hostess Roberta Vogelhuber The program, presented by Virginia Ruzicka, was information and a tour of the Mooney Art Collection which is at the Charles City Library.
The collection of 76 pieces was gifted to the Library in 1941 by Arthur Mooney who had been a portrait photographer in Charles City. Mr. Mooney went on to be a photographer for the Eastman Kodak Company in New York. The collection is works of classic art by artists such as Rembrandt, Whistler, Manet, Gaugin, Picasso, and Grant Wood.
Following the tour the meeting continued. Application for membership papers were signed for three prospective members. Reports were given.
The next meeting of the chapter will be at the Waverly Public Library at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Nancy Nielson will present the program about Minorities in the American Revolution. Those interested for additional information are welcome to contact Eleanor Hilbert at 319-352-1875.
Of historical October note, on Oct. 19, 1781, the British surrendered at Yorktown. Grover Cleveland dedicated the Statue of Liberty on Oct. 28, 1886.