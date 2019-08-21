When success is rewarded, society benefits.
George Beebe, a real estate businessman formerly of Waverly, learned this wisdom in high school.
In 1960, then a would-be senior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, he spent a week at Camp Dodge in Des Moines, finding out about the workings of the American government, listening to inspirational speakers and taking part in mock elections.
The lessons of that week, when he, along with approximately 400 boys from around the state participated in Boys State, the hands-on camp sponsored by the American Legion, were so transformational in his personal and later his professional development, that the experience stayed with him throughout his life.
“They encouraged us to do the right things in life,” he says, summing up one of the enduring nuggets. “We all have choices every day and they encouraged us to do the right things at a time when our lives were transforming.”
Having reaped the results of implementing, in his working life, the principles taught in his youthful years, Beebe, now 77, is choosing to give back to the community and the organization that played such an impactful role in his own growth.
Along with his wife, Kathleen, Beebe will host a reunion of Boys and Girls State alumni, who have benefitted from the experiential opportunities the American Legion and Auxiliary in Waverly and in Shell Rock have provided to hundreds of boys and girls over the years.
The celebratory event will take place at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Sept. 8 at noon.
The reunion is a fitting way to raise awareness of the impact of the American Legion and Auxiliary, which is marking its centennial anniversary this year.
Chartered by Congress in 1919, it is the largest veterans service organization, “committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow servicemembers and veterans,” according to its mission statement. It fosters a sense of obligation to community, state and nation, safeguards and promotes the principles of justice, freedom and democracy, and preserves the legacy of veterans.
George’s connection to the principles espoused by the Legion are a part of his family legacy. He had 15 uncles who served in wars spanning from World War II through Korea, and Vietnam.
After earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1965, and a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota in 1967, George was drafted in 1968, during the Vietnam War, and served stateside until 1970.
At the reunion celebration on Sept. 8, George is expected to make brief remarks on the importance of the program in his life and those who have benefited from it since 1938, when the American Legion first launched it.
It is estimated that about 150 young men and about 100 young women in the area have been through the program since its inception.
“To now meet with young and old men and women from the past 81 years would be very interesting and would cement the bonds created by those summer camps, the Waverly schools and the huge benefits from growing up in this area,” he said.
HOW THE IDEA EMERGED
The idea to bring together Boys and Girls State alumni for a meal, reminiscing and camaraderie came from George and Kathleen when they visited Waverly recently.
The reason for their visit was a joyful one — they attended an award ceremony for a scholarship fund they endowed through the American Legion.
The fund of about $450,000 will pay, in perpetuity, approximately $20,000 per year, divided among the four delegates to Boys and Girls State, split over their freshman and sophomore years.
The first set of students received their scholarships on May 8, 2019, when the American Legion and Auxiliary publicized that the Kathleen and George Beebe Scholarship fund had donated $17,500.
Three students who attended the 2018 summer camps — Sai Damireddi, Raquel Zehr and Finley Alexander — each received $5,000 scholarships. Additionally, four students who attended Boys and Girls State in 2017 — Amber Ogden, Ashley Schultz, Eamonn McCullough and William Dix — received $2,500 apiece.
In his remarks on the occasion, George summed up his and his wife’s vision for the awards thusly:
“We have been to over 147 countries and have seen the differences between communism/socialism and democracy/capitalism,” he told the audience. “In the beginning, socialism always sounds the best and is the best for a few years as the assets of the wealthy are devoured. Venezuela was the wealthiest country in South America 20 years ago. Today, it is broke. Socialism has failed.”
He continued:
“If the successful are rewarded, it will benefit everyone.”
The scholarships embody the values the Beebes hold dear.
And since they align with the founding principles of the American Legion, which has had such a profound effect on George’s life, it only made sense for the Beebes to endow the organization and enable successful students to reap the rewards of their own hard work.
“We want our scholarships to go to young men and women selected by the American Legion and Auxiliary, so they can attend Boys and Girls State to learn the foundations on which our great democracy is built,” George said.
Even though George has lived and prospered in California for many years now, and he and his wife have built their real estate business and raised their two children there, his Waverly pride is unabated.
“I feel very strongly about Waverly,” he said. “Everybody I meet, my whole life, I tell them I am from Waverly, Iowa. I wear my Iowa hat, I have Iowa frames on my license plates.”
He said he was thankful to Rich Miller, the American Legion president, Janell Miller, Kathy Epley, the Auxiliary president, Maxine Barber, David Vobr and others for helping organize the event.
In fact, Kathy and Janell Miller, Rich’s wife, traveled to Department headquarters of the American Legion and Auxiliary in Des Moines and thumbed through the archive to identify girls from the area who had participated in the program after being sponsored by any Bremer County American Legion Post or Auxiliary Unit or the Shell Rock American Legion and Auxiliary. If you happen to be one of those girls or a parent of one, please contact them by Sept. 3, at msmcfan@aol.com or hhb109@gmail.com.
Contact info for any Boys Staters is chiefao51@aol.com.
Reflecting on the upcoming reunion, George said he is looking forward to making new friends and hearing uplifting stories about the impact of the American Legion on the lives of area youth.
“Who knows what synergy would be created,” he told Waverly Newspapers in a phone interview from his residence in San Diego. ”It will be a huge benefit to Waverly and the American Legion.”