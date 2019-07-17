Weather Alert

...SULTRY CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY... .HIGH PRESSURE WILL STRENGTHEN THROUGH THE END OF THIS WEEK RESULTING IN HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY VALUES. THIS WILL LEAD TO HIGH HEAT INDEX VALUES THROUGH SATURDAY. PLUS, LITTLE RELIEF FROM THE HEAT IS EXPECTED DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS WITH LOWS REMAINING IN THE 70S TO AROUND 80. SOME RELIEF IS EXPECTED BY LATER IN THE WEEKEND AS A COLD FRONT MOVES INTO IOWA. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES HAS ISSUED AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY. THE EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * TEMPERATURE...HIGHS ARE EXPECTED IN THE 90S WITH DEWPOINTS IN THE 70S. THIS IS LIKELY TO LEAD TO HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100 TO 110 DEGREES ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. LITTLE RELIEF IS EXPECTED DURING THE NIGHT WITH LOWS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S. * IMPACTS...HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES MAY OCCUR DUE TO THE PROLONGED PERIOD OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS, IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE DURING WARM OR HOT WEATHER WHEN CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. &&