TROY MILLS – With a tornado warning in the fifth inning and persistent rain that followed, the Waterloo Columbus and Denver baseball teams were playing against a third opponent, Mother Nature, Tuesday night during the Class 2A, District 9 semifinal game.
It was the Sailors that weathered the storm, as they went on to win the game, 5-3, advancing to Saturday night’s district final against North Linn back in Troy Mills.
Denver head coach Dustin Rewerts said even though the scoreboard wasn’t favorable toward the Cyclones, he was proud of how his team played.
“I told them that I was really proud of how we played,” Rewerts said. “We did a lot of things really well. Brock [Farley] and Braden [Powers] pitched extremely well. I don’t even remember more than a couple of walks that we gave up. They did everything that they had to do. Defensively, other than maybe one play, we made plays behind them. Coming into this, this was all that we could ask for.”
The Cyclones were able to score first, when Bryce Phelps led off in the top of the third inning with a single. Connor Smith used a sacrifice bunt to get Phelps to second base, while Brock Farley drew the intentional walk. With two runners on, a deep sacrifice fly by Zach Miller got Smith to third and Farley’s courtesy runner, Trevan Reiter to second. Braden Powers hit a double to bring in Smith, but on the play, Reiter was picked off at second base. After the top of the third, the Cyclones had a narrow 1-0 lead over the Sailors.
But, Columbus answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Ray Seidel led off with inning by drawing a walk and stealing second. Robert Porth got on base by a Cyclone error. Both runners advanced on the sacrifice bunt by Joe Dunlay, putting Seidel at third and Porth at second. During the next at-bat, Tristan Wright hit a sacrifice fly to right field, which allowed Seidel to score, tying up the game at 1-1. Ben Sinnott hit a single next, which also brought in Porth, giving Columbus a 2-1 lead after three innings.
Neither team was able to bring any runs in during the fourth inning.
When Denver went to bat in the top of the fifth inning, phone alarms sounded throughout the stadium, as a tornado warning was in the area. As a precaution, fans and both teams were taken into the high school at North Linn, but after 20 minutes, the game resumed in the top of the fifth inning.
Phelps was the second batter of the inning and hit a single and made it to second on Farley’s second intentional walk. Miller hit a single that advanced Phelps and Farley’s courtesy runner, Reiter, to third and second bases, respectively. A Sailor error allowed Phelps to score and advanced Reiter to third base. Powers drew a walk, while Layne Fober popped up to the catcher to end the top of the inning with the game tied again at 2-2.
Columbus put up a three spot in the bottom of the fifth. Wright hit a single and made it to third on Sinnott’s single. A single by Carter Gallagher scored Wright and kept Sinnott at third base, while Gallagher also stole second base. Then, Ben Leibold hit a sacrifice fly to left field, which scored Sinnott. During the next at-bat, Columbus’ Blake Freeseman hit a double that brought in Gallagher. With five innings complete, the Sailors held a 5-2 advantage over the Cyclones.
Both teams were held scoreless during the sixth inning.
In the top of the seventh, the Cyclones had one last chance for a comeback. Smith was walked to start the inning, advanced to second on Miller’s walk and to third on Powers’ walk. A fielder’s choice allowed Smith to score, as the Sailor defense elected for the 6-3 putout of Fober. However, Miller and Powers would be stranded on base, as Cale Neuendorf’s pop fly to shortstop ended the game, with the Sailors winning 5-3.
Farley started the game on the bump for the Cyclones, and he pitched 4 2/3 innings, gave up five runs (three earned), walked and struck out one. Powers was Denver’s relief pitcher, and he threw 2 1/3 innings, gave up no runs and struck out two.
Offensively, Phelps led the Cyclones, as we went 2-4 at the plate and scored two of Denver’s three runs, while Powers also went 1-2. Miller, Fobert and Powers each tallied an RBI.
Rewerts said the Cyclones’ offensive production was what made the difference in the game. Throughout the game, Denver left nine runners on base.
“The one downfall that I think we had was that we left too many people on base,” Rewerts said. “We left the bases loaded once and some guys on base a few other times. When you leave guys on base and can’t get them across, that’s the difference in the two runs right there.”
With the loss, Denver’s season comes to an end with an 18-17 record.
Rewerts said this season was a good experience for the Cyclones, especially with their tough schedule and learning from their mistakes.
“We had ups and downs,” Rewerts said. “It started off slow and then we hit a really good patch in the middle. At the end of the season, we played really well, but we just faced some really hard teams. The idea with that is we wanted to have it challenge us and make sure that we were ready for these types of games. I couldn’t be happier with how we finished all year. The thing is with these younger guys, I hope that they learned a lot of things along the way, because we made a lot of mistakes this season, too. The one thing that we always talk about is to learn from it, so hopefully they can walk away and learn some of the mistakes they made and that we also made as a team.”
Denver sends out just three seniors – Farley, Miller and Smith.
Rewerts knows their impact on the Cyclone baseball was significant, and it’s going to be a challenge to fill their spots on the team.
“We made it to three-consecutive state tournaments and all three were a huge part of that,” Rewerts said. “We don’t make it where we’ve made it the last three years without those guys doing the things that they did. They’ve met a lot to us over the last four or five years. Replacing our No. 3 and No. 4 hitters is going to be tough with the runs that they’ve produced for us. It sucks losing those guys, so we are going to have to find some guys that are willing to step up and take their place.”