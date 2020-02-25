It’s not every day that you see Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds flying a drone through part of the Capitol rotunda.
But Wednesday, it surely made sense as students showed their work and politicians made the rounds at the ninth annual STEM Day at the Statehouse. Reynolds borrowed a drone from St. Theresa Catholic School, showing solid skills while carefully steering clear of the heads of a reporter and a St. Theresa student.
Reynolds turned the event into a bipartisan celebration of an Iowa program that has 100,000 students participating in activities related to studies in the STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and mathematics. STEM has been a big part of Reynolds’ work since well before she became governor, and she co-chairs the state’s STEM advisory council.
“In Iowa, there are big things happening in STEM,” Reynolds said. That includes a central program that encourages schools to expand, or scale-up as they say in the field, programs that teach computer science, data science and engineering, for example. The state now has 13 scale-up programs.
Students who are in these programs are getting higher scores on ACT and other tests, Reynolds noted. And the most recent independent evaluation of Iowa’s program found that the number of certificates and community college and four-year diplomas earned in STEM fields by minority students has risen 31% since 2013.
The state also is supporting new computer science curricula in 12 elementary schools as part of a push to get more instruction, including coding, into schools at lower grades. And a program that teams local businesses with students and teachers now has 63 projects in 97 school districts, Reynolds said.
Those partnerships often help train future welders or construction workers, for example. A group of students from Elkader was showing displays of projects in which students helped businesses with logistics planning and promotion, among other things.
They could be the next round of sorely needed workers at Iowa’s tech companies.
“Iowa’s greatest opportunity for economic growth is to build a workforce that’s nimble, highly skilled and filled with lifelong learners and we’re making remarkable progress in STEM education,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds shared the lectern with lawmakers of both parties.
Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, told students that he somehow managed to complete his education without computers, cell phones or so much as a microwave oven to warm up a late-night snack.
“In technology, things are advancing at such a stunning rate that we can’t even keep up,” Dotzler said. The state’s programs help with that, he added.
Rep. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, said she talks to many Iowans about STEM in her role as chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee.
“STEM is more than science and math. It is more than coding and chemistry. STEM is a different way to learn,” Sinclair said.
And that’s important, Sinclair told the students in the audience, “Because most of the jobs you will (get) haven’t been invented yet.”
Rep. Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr, said Reynolds has encouraged broad support for the programs. “I see the test scores improving. Students are getting excited and energized by these projects,” Dolecheck said. “Both parties have jumped on board, this is a great opportunity, a great initiative.”
Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Jacoby, said the programs are about connections. “This is what we need, one to one. Every day, make a new connection.”