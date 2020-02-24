Gov. Kim Reynolds will be coming to Waverly on Thursday to talk about one of her priority topics being taken up by the Iowa Legislature.
Her appearance will take place at 3 p.m. at the East Bremer Diner, where she will tout the Invest in Iowa Act. She introduced the plan during the Condition of the State address, which would increase the state’s sales tax by a penny to fund the Natural Resources Trust Fund, help with mental health services as well as pay for a cut in the state’s income tax.
In 2010, the voters of Iowa approved a constitutional amendment that set up the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, which was to be funded by a three-eights-cent sales tax.