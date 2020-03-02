It is big and bold, and Gov. Kim Reynolds hopes that her plan will be able to fulfill a few promises the state is making to taxpayers.
Reynolds, who is in her first full term leading the state after taking over in 2017 when now-Ambassador to China Terry Branstad left for his current job, spoke to approximately 150 people at the East Bremer Diner in Waverly on Thursday as part of a town hall about her Invest in Iowa Act.
She heard some encouragement about the plan as well as concerns about it, along with other state programs.
As proposed, the bill would raise the state’s sales tax by 1 cent to 8 cents where the Local Option Sales and Services Tax (LOSST) is in effect and 7 cents where it is not. Three-eighths of that added penny would help fund the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Fund, which was voted into the Iowa Constitution in 2010, but the corresponding sales tax increase had yet to be instituted.
The proposal also calls for further changes in the state’s income tax code as well as shifting the burden of mental health funding from county property taxes to the state’s general fund.
“I’m proud to say that our fiscal health is strong, and our economy is growing,” Reynolds said, taking some elements of her Condition of the State address she made on Jan. 14. “Our cash reserves are full. We have more Iowans working today than at any other time in our state history.
“I often say, and I try believe this, that opportunity lives here, but I also said… we can’t become complacent and take things for granted. We can’t just look at 2020. We need to look at 2030 and beyond.”
The tax cut portion of the bill Reynolds said builds on the 2018 tax cut plan by an additional 10% on average in the first year, and she said it would lower tax bills for lower-income Iowans by about 25%. Then by 2023, the highest rate would be chopped from 8.5% to 5.5% and reduce the number of brackets from nine to four.
Reynolds said sales taxes aren’t applied to many goods and services, including food, prescription medicines and day care services. The bill would add a few new categories into the sales-tax-exempt section, including diapers, both for babies and adults.
As far as the environmental trust fund, the plan would put $172 million into water quality, conservation and recreation programs. About $100 million would be earmarked for water quality annually, $55 million would go to the conservation and recreation projects and $15 million to local projects.
Meanwhile, the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) program is set to expire this year. Reynolds said the bill would extend that another 30 years with $17 million per year.
For mental health, the governor said the property tax levies will be reduced while the funding will be provided through the state general fund paid for by part of the sales tax. That would be $80 million in 2021 while it would be approximately $135 million by 2023.
“Whether it’s tax cuts or funding mental health and water quality, the Invest in Iowa Act, I think, will bring meaningful change to Iowans,” Reynolds said. “I think it will improve our quality of life, and most importantly, it will help us retain and improve the next generation of Iowans.”
Many of the members of the audience during the Q&A portion of the town hall were supportive of the bill. One, who came from Waterloo, said the state should do more about bicycle trails.
However, the governor got some resistance to the measure.
Tim Wagner, with the Izaak Walton League, said he is unable to support the Invest in Iowa Act as written. He’s concerned about how three separate ideas are blended into one act.
“I would much rather see the trust fund funded the way it was supposed to be funded, the way the voters approved it and not be messed up into a big, large appropriations/tax bill that complicates things with money being moved around from one account to another,” Wagner said. “Part of the trust fund is being utilized to bankroll some of those other cuts in budgetary moves.
“That’s not what the voters voted for. The voters voted for a straight three-eighths of a cent sales tax increase, because they believe that taking care of our environment is a high priority.”
Reynolds said that her proposal has support from the health care community, environmental groups, commodity organizations. But there was a lot of compromise.
“I figure that I must be somewhere in the right place when I have everybody ticked off,” she said to chuckles from the crowd. “Usually, it’s like I usually landed somewhere where I needed to be.
“I want to get things done. I want to move the ball forward. I feel that this is the way we need to deal with it.”
The governor felt optimistic that she has the support from the public to get the plan passed.
“I had to find compromise with what was planned — and that was 10 years ago — and where we’re at today,” Reynolds said in a one-on-one interview outside the restaurant. “It’s still a lot of new money… going into water quality, conservation and recreation and outdoor activities. It’s moving in the right direction.”
She said much of her biggest measures have been passed in the Legislature with both parties on board.
“Whether it was Future Ready Iowa, mental health reform, children’s mental health, all of that, we did with great bipartisan support,” she said. “I see this as another opportunity to do that again.
“I’ve said this before: It’s not going to be me that convince the legislators to do this. It’s going to be Iowans that were in that room, that are supporting it. I had the whole conservation dream team from the Black Hawk County Conservation that were here to say that they support it. It’s going to be Iowans that are going to be reaching out to the Legislature that is going to get this passed.”