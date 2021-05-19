The Waverly City Council on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance to rezone part of the former Washington Irving Elementary School site to allow a possible redevelopment project.
The 5-2 vote, with At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider and Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore dissenting, advances the redesignation of the triangular 1.64-acre section, bounded by Second Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest and the Dry Run Creek, to a second reading and public hearing at 7 p.m. June 7 in the council chambers. This would be the first time since March 16, 2020, that the council will be meeting in-person for a business meeting.
Meanwhile, the council decided to postpone action, with a 5-2 vote with At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe and Ward 2 Councilman Kris Glaser opposing, on a plat of survey on the lot in order to get certified minutes from the Planning and Zoning Commission. According to the memo with the council’s agenda, P&Z recommended approval on a 4-3 vote with one absent.
P&Z is expected to approve their minutes from the May 6 meeting on June 3.
The council had approved a resolution to have requests for proposal (RFP) from developers during the May 3 meeting, with a due date in August. During a public hearing on that action, three neighbors joined the Zoom call to express concerns over a suggested 15-unit condominium complex.
During various discussions among the council on this plot, the RFPs, the plat and the rezoning have been vocally tied together. However, Ward 1 Councilman Rod Drenkow said the rezoning and the plat resolution can be taken up separately.
“If this use of the property, if we don’t get a proposal that we can agree with or agree to, I’m going to be jumping right on the bandwagon to have this rezoned to back to what it was before,” Drenkow said.
Currently, the parcel is zoned for one- and two-family residential use. The procedure is to make the lot multifamily residential, allowing for structures like apartment buildings, condos and tri- and quadruplexes.
Rathe asked City Attorney Bill Werger whether a possible collection of cottages would be allowed in that location if a developer so chooses. Werger said those types of clusters are allowed in that type of zone.
Ward 3 Councilman Brian Birgen asked about timing of the three readings. He pondered if there is a limit to get the third reading approved, or if the council had to do the third reading on June 21, which would be under the normal schedule for ordinances.
“I’m wondering if we can do the first two readings, and then kind of not approve the third reading of the ordinance until we’re closer to getting those proposals in place?” Birgen asked.
Beaufore said if that was going to happen, she would like to see the entire process postponed until those plans come in.
“I don’t feel comfortable going ahead and rezoning something when I haven’t seen anything or any proposals at all,” Beaufore said. “The neighborhood really doesn’t feel comfortable, either. I’m not comfortable continuing on this.”
Birgen understood that doing the rezoning now makes the proposal process go quickly. However, he would like to have the third reading delayed until the RFPs have come in. Werger said the council could do just that.
Schneider pointed out the council’s current situation of holding their business meetings on Zoom, with limited access from the public. Monday’s call was the second-to-last — as the next study session on Monday will be online — before returning to in-person meetings on June 7.
“I thought what would happen if we were in chambers tonight,” Schneider pondered. “I don’t think (attendance) would be like those Green Bridge meetings that the last council had, but I think we have some people in the chambers, and they wouldn’t be happy with us right now.
“I don’t think we should be changing zoning on Zoom at all. I think that should be prohibited, voting should be prohibited, all of this stuff, when we don’t have access to buildings, the public doesn’t have access to buildings, that concerns me.”
Beaufore reiterated her discomfort with Birgen’s suggestion.
“Somebody’s going to be not be aware, somebody’s going to be busy and not be able go to the meeting…” Beaufore said. “People are going to be surprised. I don’t want that surprise element.
“If we’re not going to do all three readings … all in a row … then we shouldn’t be doing it at all.”
Rathe countered Beaufore’s and Schneider’s arguments against the processes on this matter. She said that there had been good attendance at neighborhood meetings with spirited discussions, and three neighbors were present during the public hearing on the RFP process, all on Zoom.
Also, she said one of the neighbors is on the design committee, and that person is regularly updating her neighbors about the process.
“I think there is not going to be any surprises for people who want to be informed on this issue who live in the neighborhood,” Rathe said.
City Administrator James Bronner said that if the rezoning process doesn’t follow normal order, it sends a mixed message to developers.
“If we’re going to invest some time and energy in wanting to provide something for you to look at, if there’s a chance that what they’re providing won’t even be allowed into the zoning, that it may not go through, why are they even going to bother to do it?” Bronner said. “You’re already eliminating proposals by not zoning it in the first place.”
He added that Drenkow is right, that the council can redo the zoning back to the current designation if the proposals don’t meet the members’ expectations.
“We should not try to play games with the dates,” Bronner said. “If think the developers are not going to like that, and you will not get proposals that will allow you to do anything.”
Drenkow added that RFPs are not cheap, speaking from experience of drawing them up on the other side of the process.
“If we want developers to go through that process and provide us with good, solid proposals, we need to show the developers that we’re serious about going through with this project,” he said. “That’s why I think we should go through with this rezoning, because it shows them that’s taken care of.”
Schneider wrapped it up by inviting the public to come to the “little get-together at City Hall” on June 7.
“I don’t think the people want this at all,” he said. “Come on out, public, and tell us what you think. That would be wonderful.”