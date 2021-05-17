The Bremer County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted again 2-1 to approve, on second reading, the rezoning of 28 acres on County Road C-33 from agricultural to residential.
The project developer, J.D. Francis, plans to build 16 homes in a field he currently leases to a farmer.
Neighbors in the area, including a now retired member of the board, passionately expressed their opposition, urging the board to heed their concerns and affirm the decision of the Building and Zoning Commission, which denied the request for development after a public hearing in April.
The supervisors stuck to the decision they made last week, during the first hearing on the issue, with the chair, Ken Kammeyer, voting no and Supervisors Dewey Hildebrandt and Tim Neil voting to move the project to a third hearing at 10 a.m. on May 24.
Opponents of the project told the board “do the right thing” and take into account their concerns, which ranged from the preservation of the land as agricultural to stewardship of the natural habitat to increased traffic with all the risks associated with the co-existence of a residential development next to a land that is actively farmed and on which cows and buffalo are being raised.
Supervisor Neil kicked off the public hearing with a suggestion to let audience members who had not spoken at the previous meeting be heard first.
Speaking from the heart, Leon McNeilus, a farmer, said that the project is “just a stepping stone” to a development of the whole field, once the 16 homes are built.
He reminded the supervisors what their role is in a constitutional republic.
“You’re elected by the people, not by the tax base of Bremer County or the revenue created in Bremer County, but by the people,” McNeilus said. “These people have a point they want to try to get across to you because they feel strongly about it.”
He then took the audience and the supervisors on a narrative tour of the neighborhood, spelling out what is at stake for each neighbor, including him and his sister, Lisa, who also addressed the board, if the development is approved.
McNeilus described how the neighborhood would lose its character and quality of life if the proposed houses go up.
He said said the current residents bought and built on their land precisely because they were looking for privacy and the lifestyle afforded them by the countryside. He pointed out that the proximity of more residential housing to the farmland and the area where he raises his cows has the potential to create dangerous situations.
In one hypothetical scenario he painted, the cows, chased by a neighborhood dog, run away and trample through the neighborhood, causing damage to the properties, danger to motorists and incurring fines for him, as the county now has a new ordinance which holds farmers responsible if their animals leave the pen.
In another situation, he noted that farmers now are slowed down by the existing conditions on the road, having to drive around mail boxes and bicycle riders while traveling with their heavy equipment from field to field to earn a living. He mentioned that for at least one property owner in the area, where outdoorsmen now hunt, the activity will no longer be allowed because of the proximity of the proposed housing development.
“There should not be one person, one developer profiting from this organization,” McNeilus concluded.
“There are plenty of places in Bremer County that you can put a house on and not affect these many people. I’ve done it. I took zero land out of agricultural production. If you want to work with J.D. Francis, that’s fantastic. Maybe we should work towards finding a suitable location that doesn’t affect this many people, and then everybody can be happy. If we can get the development and not affect the people, their livelihoods and their quality of life, these people have every bit of right to not have this subdivision put in there as the people that want to develop it have to put it in there. I feel it is your job to vote for the people, not the developer.”
Kathy Folkerts, another neighbor, who addressed the board during the first reading, listed more reasons why the project should be denied. The preservation of the land as agricultural was a priority for her and several others. She even read out loud the mission statement on the board’s website, as a reminder to the supervisors.
She also disputed a forecast made by the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, or INRCOG, that Waverly was going to add about 3,000 residents within 20 years.
Francis had used those data as an argument justifying the need for the development.
“The trends just don’t show that,” Folkerts said. “We had 426 people added to Waverly over the last 10 years. Three thousand in the next 20 seems like a stretch.”
She added that there was a decrease in population in 2014, and city officials were worried about that. To address the decline, she said, the city created the Waverly Welcome Home website to try to attract people to town.
“They’re really trying desperately to try to get people to move to Waverly, young families in particular,” she said. “‘We have jobs we can’t fill. We have a people problem,’ I was told.
“Why aren’t they moving to our part of the state? Is it the climate? Not enough to do? Young people want more of a metro setting. Lack of townhomes and lack of diversity, those were some of the thoughts that were shared. I really don’t know.”
Gaylord Hinderaker, the former supervisor, also urged his colleagues to turn down the proposal. He recalled the board turning it down 15 years ago and that the courts ruled in their favor.
“Good use of good ag ground is the priority of Bremer County,” Hinderaker said, adding that the size of the plot didn’t matter.
He added that former Waverly Fire Chief Dennis Happel has about 16 acres of developable ground available within the Waverly city limits and wondered why that hasn’t yet been built upon.
“Your zoning commission recommended denial,” Hinderaker said. “Obviously, that went nowhere, at least with two of the board members.
“I hope you’re doing the right thing and listening closely to what the folks have to say.”
In answer to a question from the board, Francis, the developer, said neither the farmer to whom he leases the plot, nor any of the neighbors had ever approached him about buying the land, “if they want to control it.”
He said that in the past the land had been zoned residential and the taxpayers had already paid for a study to be done on what the development would look like, except that it was later decided to return the land to agricultural use.
Francis had previously unsuccessfully sued the county in state and federal courts 15 years ago for denying the development.
He noted that if the development were approved, there will be multiple regulatory processes to go through. He said that the runoff would not be a problem, if the development were allowed forward.
“I’ve done several subdivisions even two-county subdivisions and we have never had a problem with water runoff,” he said.
In earlier arguments, Francis maintained that the county would make approximately $100,000 per year in taxes, compared to the $625 it now gets.
Acknowledging the emotional nature of the hearing, Hildebrandt said he believed his yes vote is in the best interest of all the people in the county.
Neil pointed to the site for the new Waverly elementary schools and Champions Ridge, in which agricultural land will be converted for public use, and added he voted for the project as there are very few available lots in the county for building.
“There’s still a need for it,” Neil said.
Kammeyer voted no.
As the supervisors started to leave, Bruce Gipple, a neighbor who had spoken at the first reading in opposition, addressed the board:
“Why do we have a Planning and Zoning?” he said. “They voted unanimously. How can you go over top of that?”