Every year the VFW nationwide puts on a patriotic essay writing competition called Patriots Pen for sixth- through eighth-graders.
A new theme is given out every year and the students write a 300-400 word essay expressing their views on the theme. The essays are turned in to their local VFW post and are judged. The top three places are awarded with the first place winner moving on to the next level of competition.
There are four levels of competition starting with the post level then the district level then the state level and finally the national level. Each level comes with its own judging and awards.
Winners that advance to the national level will receive a minimum of $500 with a chance to win a first-place prize of $5,000. They would also receive a all expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.
This years VFW post 2208 of Waverly winners were: first place: Lindee Rohne (eighth grade), received a certificate, medal and $150; second place: Hunter Fasse (eighth grade), received a certificate, medal and $100; and third place: Nicolette Roybal (sixth grade), received a certificate, medal and $50.
Lindee advanced to the state level having won first place at the post and district levels. She awaits to see how she did at the state level. Good luck Lindee and congratulations to all our winners.