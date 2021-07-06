The Shell Rock Aquatic Center and Diving for Dollars Committee invite the public to a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the aquatic center, which is the culmination of a three-year, $3 million campaign.
The event will start at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the pool located at 614 E. Jackson St. in Shell Rock. There will be brief remarks by Shell Rock Mayor Larry Young, along with a ribbon-cutting organized by the Shell Rock Community Development Corporation.
After the ribbon cutting, guests may either participate in or watch the ceremonial “jump in” to the new pool, which will take place at approximately 1 p.m. Regular entrance fees and passes will apply to those who plan to swim.