Richard A. Beckman, 68, of Mason City, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Inurnment will be held in Harlington Cemetery, in Waverly, Iowa, at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Rick Beckman.
Richard Allen Beckman was born July 26, 1952, to parents Jacob and Gladys (Yearling) Beckman in New Hampton, Iowa. Rick graduated from City High High School in Iowa City in 1970. Shortly after graduation, Rick enlisted in the Army, and he served for two years. He was honorably discharged in 1972.
Rick was employed most of his life as a machinist and presently employed at FRC. Rick was united into marriage to Pamela Lampe on June 24, 1995, at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Rick’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was an avid member of Pheasants Forever. Rick also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and most importantly, making people laugh. Rick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and he will be greatly missed.
Rick is survived by his wife, Pamela; children, Casey (Nick) DeBrower and Brent (Melissa Shannon) Beckman; grandchildren, Carter Beckman and Cole and Clayton DeBrower; and brother, Steve Beckman. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Gladys; sisters, Sharon Faught and Cathy Lessor; brother, David Beckman; and son, Shane Beckman.
