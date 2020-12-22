Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Richard Charles Schulz, 73, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 20, 2020 in his home of natural causes.

A full obituary is pending.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

Tags

Trending Food Videos