Richard C. Schulz, 74, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, December 20, 2020 after contracting COVID-19.
He was born March 10, 1946, in Mobridge, South Dakota, son of Jacob J. Schulz and Bertha I. (Schlaht) Schulz. Richard graduated from McLaughlin High School in 1964 and soon after moved to Iowa. On June 29, 1968, he married Linda L. Sommer and together they had two children. They later divorced in 1994.
In his younger years, Richard enjoyed competitive drag racing and snowmobile racing. He had an innate ability to repair anything and was a lifelong entrepreneur. Richard’s first business venture was owning and operating the North Star gas station in Waverly. Later, he acquired Suzuki Cycle and Sport in Charles City, Iowa, where he sold and repaired motorcycles in the summer and snowmobiles in the winter. After that endeavor, he opened a foreign auto repair shop, The Metric Wrench, in Waverly. In 1976, he purchased the Star Motel and later added the adjacent Risky Business Lounge.
When those ventures were not enough to keep him busy, he purchased a semi-tractor and began his career in 1986 as an owner-operator long-haul truck driver until his passing. It was this midlife career change that would eventually lead him to meet his loving partner of 23 years, Dodie Knudtson.
Richard will be remembered as social and kind, often stopping to help anyone in need. He was a gracious host and loved entertaining guests. He also enjoyed music, dancing, attending car and truck shows, and traveling to and from California with Dodie. His proclivity to share stories from his cross-country travels in the semi will be missed by all.
Richard is survived by his life partner, Delores “Dodie” Knudtson; his children, Shana (Schulz) Geidl, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, and Ryan (Marianne) Schulz, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Case Geidl, Nova Geidl, Lillian Schulz, and Lucille Schulz; two sisters Mildred Dieter, Waverly, Iowa, and Bernice Kimball, Altoona, Iowa; one brother, Donald Schulz, Waverly, Iowa; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Harold Schulz, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Melvin Schulz, Waverly, Iowa.
Richard’s family will carry out his wishes to be cremated. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be planned for a later date when family and friends can gather safely.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.