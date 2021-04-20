On April 13, 2021, Richard E. Brown ended his suffering from end stage liver cancer. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no memorial service. Friends and family members may wish to honor his life in their own way.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.
Breaking News: Waverly Newspapers
Daily Headlines: Waverly Newspapers
Latest Videos: Waverly Newspapers
Trending Recipes
Waverly, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 31%
- Feels Like: 35°
- Heat Index: 42°
- Wind: 16 mph
- Wind Chill: 35°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:18:40 AM
- Sunset: 07:59:24 PM
- Dew Point: 14°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 30%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 27%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 26%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 24%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 26%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 28%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- W-SR's Wagoner leaving for Mason City district
- Waverly Art Walk returns to Kohlmann Park
- A humble man’s historic impact
- Bremer County Deeds: March 22-April 2, 2021
- Dale Eugene Clewell January 10, 1958 — April 15, 2020
- C.F. man sentenced to federal prison
- AGENDA City of Waverly, Iowa
- Bodensteiner medals, W-SR girls beat Cadets, Huskies
- The show will go on…
- W-SR boys bounce back, beat Indee