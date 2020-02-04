Taylor Therapy is excited to welcome Cassidy Riden M.A. CF-SLP, Pediatric Speech Therapist, to our comprehensive pediatric care team at our Waverly and Nashua therapy locations. Cassidy is a recent University of Northern Iowa graduate with a passion for the pediatric population.
As a speech therapist dedicated to treating infants and children, Cassidy is looking forward to working with those young patients who have communication challenges, developmental delays, sensory issues and feeding or swallowing problems. Speech therapy can help improve oral motor strength for speech, eating or swallowing, developing attention, memory and abstract reasoning, enhancing voice for language and social skills and when necessary determining alternative communication devices.
Cassidy joins our skilled team of therapy providers passionate about caring for kids. This includes Kayla Berryman M.A., CCC-SLP speech therapist serving Waverly and Parkersburg, Lynda Bohlmann OT-RL occupational therapist treating pediatric patients in Waverly, Nashua and Parkersburg. Kristin Kahler PT, DPT and Leah Thier MSPT physical therapists out of the Waverly clinic and Maranda Chapin PT, DPT, AT-C physical therapist in Nashua and Waverly.
Together our pediatric providers will work with your primary care physician, therapist within your child’s school system and members of your family to make sure the unique needs of your child are met.
Contact Taylor Therapy at the location most convenient for you, to meet the unique needs of your child.