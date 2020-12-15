Rita Richards, 57, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away suddenly Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at her residence in Waverly.
Rita Jane Richards was born Feb. 5, 1963, the daughter of James E. and Caroline C. (Kampman) Haag in Sumner. She was baptized March 10, 1963, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner and confirmed Oct. 28, 1979, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Rita graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1982. In 2002, she was united in marriage to Terry Richards. Rita had various jobs throughout her life in the Cedar Valley.
Survivors are her husband, Terry Richards, of Waverly; sister, Rebecca (Michael) McRobie, of Waverly; two brothers, Roger Haag, of Ponca City, Oklahoma, and Russell Haag, of Bloomington, Minnesota; a niece; a nephew; and four great nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Rita has been cremated and memorial services were held Tuesday, Nov. 24. Her final resting place is Harlington Cemetery in Waverly, Iowa. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.