The attorneys for the man accused of killing a University of Iowa student in 2018 have requested a delay in the start of the trial so their experts can examine investigation results they claim are critical to their client’s defense.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 25, was set to go on trial for first-degree murder on Nov. 12 for the death of Mollie Tibbetts, 20, of Brooklyn. She was reported missing on July 18, 2018, and with the defendant’s help, was found in a cornfield a few miles away from where she was last seen by video on Aug. 20, 2018, according to court documents.
In the motion filed by Bahena Rivera’s defense team, Chad and Jennifer Frese, they indicate that during the most recent hearing on Aug. 23, investigators advised them that certain items of evidence that had been sent to the state’s criminalistics laboratory had not been tested. Prosecutors had only recently ordered their tests.
Then on Oct. 4, the attorney general’s office had informed the defense of the findings..
“Following the disclosure of the newest DCI lab report on Oct. 4, 2019, counsel for Mr. Bahena Rivera has preliminarily discussed the findings with experts on the issues contained therein,” the motion says. “It is now necessary for Mr. Bahena to engage and utilize the services of expert witnesses on this issue and additional time is necessary for these experts to evaluate the evidence and consult with counsel. The expert witnesses have advised that they cannot be prepared to review the reports and evidence and offer an opinion in time for the trial as presently set.”
Meanwhile, the court in Poweshiek County will hold a hearing to suppress evidence at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 and 23.
The defense claims that law enforcement had not advised Bahena Rivera of his rights prior to the interview at the Yarrabee Dairy Farm, where the defendant worked at the time of the murder.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Bahena Rivera will face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.