Riverview Center received a $3,627 grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity to fund counseling and therapy supplies for child survivors of sexual abuse in Northeast Iowa.
These supplies helped 288 children and adolescents in Northeast Iowa to cope and heal from the traumatic experience of sexual abuse by allowing our therapists and advocates to tailor sessions to their individual needs in ways best suited for their developmental levels.
For over 25 years, Riverview Center has proudly provided the healing and justice survivors of sexual violence deserve, free of charge. We are a nonprofit agency committed to providing free, compassionate, client-centered care for individuals affected by sexual violence in 14 counties in Iowa, including Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard, Jones, Linn and Winneshiek Counties; and for individuals affected by sexual and domestic violence in Carroll and Jo Daviess Counties in Illinois. Regardless of means, our clients receive high-quality, professional services, including 24-hour crisis hotlines; legal, medical, and general advocacy; one-on-one counseling and support groups; professional trainings; and violence prevention initiatives.
Through Variety – the Children’s Charity’s generosity, children can heal and move forward after this traumatic crime: A young child, now age 9, was sexually abused by a family member. Since starting play therapy, she has fewer nightmares and feels better about her body. However, the possibility of being deposed in court has arisen and she has greater anxiety and is observed to dissociate at times. Her therapist continues to advocate for her to not have to be deposed or testify. She has strong nuclear family support, and before school was closed due to coronavirus, she was doing well in school, has many friends, understands/accepts the family disruption, and feels safe.
To continue critically needed services for children during the current pandemic, Riverview Center therapists created and mailed sensory boxes to child sexual abuse victims to strengthen remote services and facilitate healing between telephone and secure web-based, trauma-informed crisis mental health services. With the benefit of her sensory box and remote therapy services, she can continue her healing. “I love my box!”- She told her mother. Her mother also relayed that “she is so excited to plant her flower seeds. She loves the putty, the flowers, the feather, so many other things!” Her mom thanked the therapist many, many times.
Variety — the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill, or living with special needs. Funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children throughout Iowa. For more information on how you can be a part of Variety’s work, please visit varietyiowa.com.