You can make a difference in the lives of survivors of sexual assault. Join us for our next 30-hour training from 5-9 p.m. beginning Jan. 14.
This program includes five in-person sessions on Jan. 14, 16, 21, 23 and 28 (20 hours total) and 10 hours online to provide empathetic, trauma-informed, 24-hour response for survivors at area hospitals after an assault.
Please contact Danielle Brackin, the Iowa Volunteer Coordinator at Danielle@riverviewcenter.org to register today.
For the past 27 years, Riverview Center has proudly provided the healing and justice survivors of sexual violence deserve, free of charge. We are a nonprofit agency committed to providing free, compassionate, client-centered care for individuals affected by sexual violence in 14 counties in Iowa, including Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard, Jones, Linn and Winneshiek Counties; and for individuals affected by sexual and domestic violence in Carroll and Jo Daviess Counties in Illinois.
Regardless of means, our clients receive high-quality, professional services, including 24-hour crisis hotlines; legal, medical, and general advocacy; one-on-one counseling and support groups; professional trainings; and violence prevention initiatives.