Riverview Conference Center will host three concerts this fall at its facility as well as Bethany Bible Chapel in Cedar Falls.
The series will begin Sept. 19 with 3 Heath Brothers. Their performance begins at 6 p.m. at the conference center.
Teenagers Nicholas, Clayton and Christian Heath, of Thomasville, North Carolina, have been singing together as long as they can remember. Their mother have been teaching them three-part harmony, while their father is a pastor.
They were named Best Breakthrough Artist of 2018 of the Southern Gospel View from the Back Row Awards. They are currently signed with Horizon Records.
Soul’d Out Quartet will be at the center Oct. 17 with their performance starting at 6 p.m. The quartet is made up of Matt Rankin (baritone), Dusty Barrett (tenor), Jason McAtee (lead) and Ian Owens (bass).
They travel the nation with a mission of evangelism and discipleship to not only win souls for Christ by telling the world “what the world doesn’t know,” but also to further strengthen and encourage God’s people to be the salt and light to the world.
Susie Larson wraps up the series with two shows at Bethany Bible Chapel, located at 4507 Rownd St., Cedar Falls, across the street from Valley Lutheran School. Her performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and 8:30 a.m. Nov. 7.
Larson is a talk show host, speaker and author of 16 books. She currently hosts “Susie Larson Live,” which is aired around the Midwest. Her latest book is “Prevail,” which is currently on pre-order.
For more information about the concerts, go to riverviewministries.com.