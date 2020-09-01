The Iowa 4-H Foundation celebrated outstanding 4-H volunteers with two virtual Hall of Fame ceremonies on Sunday, Aug. 23.
Since 2020, every year the 4-H Hall of Fame honors exceptional volunteers from each county. This year, 119 people from 86 counties were recognized for their hard work.
RJ and Kathy Hennings have both been a big part of the Bremer County 4-H program for many years. Kathy was a 4-H member while growing up, as her mother Kay Pagel was a leader. She then became a leader for the Do-R Best 4-H club for 26 years, sharing the job with her mother.
RJ started by being a leader for Shooting Sports and then joining the Do-R Best Club for the past 11 years. Not only are they wonderful 4-H leaders, they are both volunteers for the program. Kathy has been the food & nutrition superintendent for a number of years and is now a member of the Youth Committee. RJ has been a poultry co-superintendent for many years and now is the head superintendent.
The Hennings live on an acreage by Tripoli and raise goats, rabbits, and many different poultry. They have two boys, Brandon and Adam, and are both active 4-H members. Both belong to the Bremer County Youth Council and are also always willing to lend a helping hand.
They have kindly opened their home so youth have a safe place to meet for their monthly meetings and assist those who do not have transportation so they can still be involved. They are always people you can count on when help is needed. Without their dedication, the Bremer County 4-H program could not be as successful as it is. They are an inspiration to many.