Robert Donald Maxfield, 91 of Waverly, passed away on Sunday morning, May 24, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo.
Bob was born on March 30, 1929, in Waterloo, the son of Pearl Louise (Bowser) and Eddie Herbert Maxfield. Bob attended Waverly High School until entering the United States Army where he completed his GED. Bob was an army chef and served food on trains and in the barracks from Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, to San Francisco. He earned an E7 rank in 18 months and was later honorably discharged. Bob was baptized on May 24, 1951, in Ft. Leonard Wood, and was confirmed on September 5, 1954, at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly.
On December 2, 1953, Bob was united in marriage to Phyllis Ruth Pavelec in Waverly. Bob and Phyllis, with their family, owned and operated Maxfield's Tavern, Cafe and Lounge in Waverly until 1984. Bob worked for Carnation and retired from Nestle's after 30 years. While working at Carnation, Bob also worked part-time as a car salesman for Downtown Chrysler Plymouth and Ritchie Pontiac and Olds. He also worked with Phyllis as a Real Estate Broker selling real estate until 1983. The past ten years he has helped at his daughter's dental office greeting patients and making them feel at home in the reception area. After over fifty-three years of marriage, Phyllis passed away in 2007. Bob continued living in Waverly until he recently moved to the Sumner Nursing Home due to poor health.
As a boy, Bob was a charter member of Trail Riders of Bremer County. Other memberships include a lifelong membership of Waverly AMVETS Post No. 79, Waverly Area Veterans Post and Peace United Church of Christ. For enjoyment, Bob liked to hunt, play cards and spend time with his family.
Bob is survived by two daughters, Janet Maxfield (Sue) Lahr, of Waverly, and Dr. Karen Maxfield (Bruce) Wolf, of Swisher; two grandchildren, Anjanette (Corey) Benning, of Farmington, Minnesota, and Nicholas Nolte, of Los Angeles; two great grandchildren, Cedar and Ansel Benning; and two sisters-in-law, Vera Bergan, of Waterloo, and Verdeen Pavelec, of Readlyn. He was preceded in death by Phyllis; his parents; and two brothers, Derwood in infancy and Edward J. Maxfield.
There will be a public graveside service with social distancing at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Pastor Kathryn Franzenburg will be the officiant, military honors will be conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard Riders will participate. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bob's family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.