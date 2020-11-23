Robert Van Sickle Jr., of Marshalltown, formerly Cedar Falls, was born July 10, 1947, in Bethesda, Maryland; the son of Robert and Madeline “Madge” (Berner) Van Sickle Jr. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1965. He served in the United States Navy and served on the USS Hornet. He married Diana Mae Smith on September 5, 1970, at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on January 14, 2013. Robert worked at the Des Moines Register in the Waterloo Distribution Bureau, helping deliver papers in the Cedar Valley. He owned and operated the Kwik Shop in Cedar Falls on Rownd Street, then purchased Bernie’s, which he renamed B&D Grocery. Later, he worked at various convenience stores in the Cedar Valley, including P&P, Casey's Corner and Kum & Go. After he retired, he continued newspaper delivery and being an Uber driver. Robert was a season ticket holder for the Waterloo Black Hawks and the Waterloo Bucks. He enjoyed reading military and mystery books.
Robert passed away on November 22, at UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines at the age of 73. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife. Robert is survived by his two sons: Eric Van Sickle, of Cedar Falls, and Scot Van Sickle, of Waterloo; two brothers: Terry Van Sickle, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Earl (Judy) Van Sickle, of Cedar Falls, and many nieces and a nephew.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Visitation will be at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Wednesday, November 25, from 9 to 11 a.m., with burial following at the Garden of Memories. Fifteen people are limited inside the funeral home and masks are required.
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.