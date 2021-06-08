Robert Leonard Norquist, 93, of Cocoa, Florida, formerly of Kewanee, Illinois, Waverly, Iowa, and Hastings, Michigan, died at 7:47 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2021, at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 10 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee with Deacon Martin VanMeltebeck officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kewanee. Memorials may be directed to the Mayo Clinic Foundation or to the Visitation School Foundation.
He was born February 27, 1928, in Kewanee, the son of Ralph LeRoy and Sarah (Goodman) Norquist. He married Jeanette Marie Livek on May 27, 1949 in Denver, Colorado. Survivors include his wife of Cocoa, Florida, two children, Jack Alan Norquist, of Cocoa, Florida, and Jill Marie Sutterley, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Donald Norquist, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Barbara Bainbridge, of Cambridge, Illinois.
Robert attended Visitation Catholic School in Kewanee, Illinois, and graduated from Kewanee High School in 1946 and from the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado. While in high school he excelled in track and field and was an all-state center for the football team and was inducted into the Kewanee Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. Following college, he served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a manufacturing engineer in Illinois, Colorado, Iowa and Michigan from 1951-1991 until his retirement.
He was a lifetime member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, National Rifle Association and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of Saint John Paul II Parish in Kewanee (formerly St. Mary’s Catholic Church), the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks No. 1965, Loyal Order of the Moose and the Kewanee Flemish American Club. Robert was a former member of the Kewanee Rifle and Pistol Club, Knoxville Rifle Club, Rotary International, American Institute of Industrial Engineers, Society of Manufacturing Engineers and the Kewanee Jaycees.
