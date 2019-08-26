Roberta “Bert” Edna Rockwood, 88, of Waverly, formerly of Janesville, died Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Bert was born December 11, 1930, in Denver, the daughter of the late Robert and Edna (Lamprecht) Schmidt. She was raised in Janesville by her mother and step-father Charles Koepke. She graduated from Janesville High School. On August 5, 1950, she was united in marriage to Donald Rockwood at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. She worked for National Tobacco in Waterloo and Henke Manufacturing in Janesville, retiring in 1975. Don passed away in 2010 and Bert continued to live in Janesville for a year before becoming a resident at Linden Place in Waverly.
Bert was a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville. She loved to play cards and was proud of her extensive (104 piece) collection of Hummel figurines. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bert is survived by her two daughters, Brenda (Rand) Watson, of The Villages, Florida, and Julie (Mark) Burkhardt, of Cedar Falls, four grandchildren, Sarah (Jason Sable) Burkhardt, of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, Holle (Chris) Maricle, of Dewitt, Greg Watson, of Fort Dodge, and Gretchen Watson, of Des Moines, four great-grandchildren, Rory, Soren and Beckham Maricle and Finn Burkhardt Sable, and a sister, Dorothy McDonald, of Waverly. She is preceded in death by her husband Don in 2010, parents, step-father, Charles Koepke, in-laws, George and Josephine Rockwood, two sisters, Ruth Stumpf and Gladys Southworth, step brothers, Casper (Cap) Koepke, William Koepke, step sister Leona Bowles.
Private graveside services will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Janesville. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.