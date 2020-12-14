Roberta Jean “Bobbi” Chester, 71, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. She was born Sept. 17, 1949, in Waverly, the daughter of Lee and Lorraine (Lynes) Chester. Bobbi was raised and educated in Plainfield and a graduate of Plainfield High School. She graduated from Wartburg College and was crowned the homecoming queen her senior year. Bobbi received her Master’s in Education from the University of Northern Iowa. She remained in Iowa her entire teaching career, serving students of the Riceville, Panora-Linden and West Delaware districts.
Bobbi and her family moved to Manchester in 1991. She was the Talented and Gifted Coordinator at West Delaware Schools until her retirement in 2005. Bobbi introduced her students to many wonderful books and activities. She had a passion for discovering new books and sharing them with her students and fellow teachers.
Bobbi was a longtime member of the Manchester United Methodist Church. She loved to read and send greeting cards to her friends and family. Above all else, Bobbi loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. In 2019, Bobbi beat a breast cancer diagnosis and was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
Survivors include her son, Jim (Chelsea) McCurdy, of Marion; two daughters, Andi (Bob) McCurdy-Savago, of Manchester, and Katie (Larry) Savago, of Dundee; five grandchildren, Cooper, Elizabeth, Charlee, Emma, and Tucker; her mother, Lorraine Chester, of Plainfield; one sister, Kathy (Bob Brazzil) Weber, of Naperville, Illinois; one brother, Reed (Linda) Chester, of Grayslake, Illinois; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Bobbi was preceded in death by her father; and two sisters, Diana Frana and Renee Chester.
Because of COVID-19 concerns and the governor’s proclamation, masks are required at the funeral home.
Public visitation will be at 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.
A private family memorial service will be held at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.