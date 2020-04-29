It’s time.
His time to call it quits.
Kinda.
Rod Diercks, Denver’s third-term mayor, is hanging up his EMS hat, but says he will continue to cheer on the first responders in Bremer County.
“I’ll be still out there,” he said. “I will support them as much as I can.”
As he steps away from the stressful job of handling the town’s emergency management services, Rod said he did not reach this decision lightly.
“Everyone’s candle burns out,” he said.
A 1974 graduate of Denver High School, where he played sports and enjoyed choir, Rod contemplated going into law enforcement, but the better paying career at Schumacher Elevators, the biggest employer in town, beckoned, so he trained as an elevator mechanic instead.
In 1977, he married Teresa Johnson, one of his schoolmates, just a year behind him. Eventually, after raising the couple’s three children, Ben, Angela and Andrew, Teresa started working as a dispatcher in Bremer County.
Meanwhile, Rod had taken an EMT class and joined the ambulance service in town.
He served in every capacity in emergency services, including being the medical examiner for Bremer and Fayette counties.
If you are on that team, Rod said, you should expect emergencies to be your everyday companion.
One of the hardest things, he added is when you happen to be on a call helping a relative.
“I got a lot of them here in Bremer County,” he said.
He had helped babies draw their first breath and witnessed ailing adults take their last one.
In one memorable instance, he held the hand of a suffering patient all the way to the Waterloo hospital, feeling a great sense of empowerment.
“You could feel the power of something going through me,” he said, adding that the patient survived what appeared to be a critical situation. “If that person were standing right next to me today, I wouldn’t know them.”
In 1995, Rod and Teresa, who now works as a Denver paramedic, were recognized as Black Hawk County EMS Persons of the Year, for their work of service to their community.
Following his announcement, several commenters on his Facebook post have given their well wishes as well as some memories of his work on the ambulance crew.
Shannon Beyer recalled of the time Rod and his crew answered a call for help for a family member.
“You and your team were awesome considering the circumstances,” Beyer wrote. “Thank you for many years of great service!”
Rod says that one of the reasons why he timed his retirement to now is because, contrary to trends elsewhere, the Denver EMT Service is “very well staffed.”
“We probably have more advanced providers than anywhere else in the state,” he said. “We work very well with all the county services, we all work as one.”
Rod said he is ready for a well-deserved retirement from the EMS part of his life.
“It’s been a big part of me for 35 years,” he said. “You always have a radio with you. My wife and I worked a lot of calls together. We’ve had probably 4,500 calls, and she has had the bigger part. I will miss that. She will, too.”