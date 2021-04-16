Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Roger Dale Pape, 91, of Iona, Idaho, passed away April 7, 2021, at his home.

No services are being held at this time.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.

