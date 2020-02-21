Roger Ernest Thurm, 81, of Denver, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics due to injuries sustained in a fall.
Roger was born October 16, 1938, in Finchford, Iowa, the son of Roy and Helen (Stumme) Thurm. He was baptized November 7, 1938, at Finchford Evangelical Lutheran Church and confirmed May 25, 1952, at Zion Lutheran Church, Readlyn. He graduated from Readlyn High School on May 16, 1957. On May 18, 1957, he was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Lobeck at Zion Lutheran Church, Readlyn. Roger worked for the Lorber, Lobeck and Klinger Construction companies for several years as well as the Illinois Central Railroad. Roger was a machinist at John Deere Company in Waterloo for 30 years, retiring on February 28, 1994. In retirement, he worked for Schumacher Elevator Company in Denver.
Roger was a longtime member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver and was active with the Denver Lions Club. He served as President of the Denver Sunset Home for several years and served on the Willow Run Country Club Board. In his free time, he enjoyed videography, carpentry projects and gardening.
Roger is survived by his wife, Shirley, two sons; Randy (Terrie) Thurm of Denver and Bruce (Lori) Thurm of Denver, one daughter, Tracey (David) Cahill of Lake Havasu, Arizona, daughter-in-law, Karen Thurm of Denver, 8 grandchildren; Megan (Brandon) Smith of Denver, Ryan (Anya) Thurm of Quincy, Illinois, Trevor Thurm of Denver, Nathan (Rachel) Thurm of Madison, Wisconsin, Brandon (Sarah) Thurm of Denver, Jeremy (Blaise) Thurm of Cedar Falls, Matthew (Ali) Cahill of San Francisco, California and Katlynn Cahill of Morocco, 7 great grandchildren, two sisters, Doris (Larry) Hagenow of Readlyn and Ruth (David) Wittenburg of Readlyn, brother-in-law, Ronald Boevers of Cape Coral, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Jeffrey Thurm, two grandchildren; Nicholas Thurm and Erica Thurm, two brothers, Delbert Thurm and LaVern (LaVonne) Thurm, and two sisters; Jean (Merlin) Buenzow and Lois Boevers.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Dawn Pedersen officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and for an hour prior to services at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
