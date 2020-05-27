Roger J. Brettmann, 82, of Denver, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Roger was born on December 13, 1937, in Waverly, the son of Albert John and Alida Clara (Bruns) Brettmann. He was baptized on December 26, 1937, and confirmed on March 18, 1951, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly. Roger graduated from Waverly High School in 1956. While in high school he excelled in basketball and played in the boy’s state basketball tournament. He then attended Valparaiso College for one year. He was united in marriage to Marian Koelling on April 26, 1959, at St. John Lutheran Church, Maxfield. He owned and operated the Waverly Feed Mill; later worked for the Denver Mill, Schaefer Radio and delivered Winnebagos for Bennett Trucking.
He was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran, Maxfield; where he served in multiple roles. He was a past board member of the Denver School Board and a referee for boys and girls high school basketball games. He loved spending time with his family. He always enjoyed morning coffee with his close friends and their occasional trips to Las Vegas. He also enjoyed playing cards, golfing and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Roger is survived by his wife, Marian Brettmann, of Denver; a son, Tim (Gwen) Brettmann, of West Des Moines: two daughters, Lori (Mark) Henry, of Denver, and ReNae (Hugh) Lynch, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; four grandchildren, Joey, Payton, Matthew and Mary; and his sister, Karen Bergmann of Waverly. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Scott Brettmann, a sister, Marilyn Schnell, and a brother-in-law, Duane Bergmann.
There will be private burial of cremains held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Maxfield with Pastor Katie Rodriguez officiating. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, Maxfield and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver assisted the family.