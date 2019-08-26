Roger Leonard Goodrich, 71 of Frederika, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg.
Friends greeted the family from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continued an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences for Roger’s family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com
Roger Leonard Goodrich was born May 31, 1948, in New Hampton, the oldest child of Leonard and Betty (Fisher) Goodrich. He received his education in Fredericksburg graduating from the Fredericksburg High School in 1966. After high school, he traveled to the Kansas City area where he enrolled in a flight training program and later worked at O’Hare Airport in Chicago. Roger later moved to Kersey, Colorado, where he was the owner and operator of a local tavern. He met and married Alma Alles, and to this union, three daughters were born; Angela, Jodie, and Kristie. The couple later divorced. He was later married to Karri Westendorf and to this union a son, Aaron was born. They later divorced. Roger had worked for the former Oliver Tractor Company in Charles City and Terex in Waverly until each company closed. During this era, Roger loved cutting wood as a side income.
On February 16, 1991, at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver, he married Patricia (Lowe) Bruns. The couple enjoyed nearly 30 wonderful years together. Roger finished his career by working nearly 30 years at Nestle in Waverly. He retired in 2007. Roger was a big fan of Mountain Dew, loved to play Euchre and Pinochle. Together, he and Pat enjoyed antiques, looking at old cars, their cats and the Big Joe and Molly B polka shows. He was always willing to listen and enjoyed visiting and getting to know people. He was a friend to anyone he met. Roger loved his time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family and many, many friends.
Roger is survived by his wife, Patricia; three daughters, Angela (Rob) Daubert, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jodie Hull, of Greeley, Colorado, Kristie (Kris) Damgaard, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one son, Aaron (Karissa) Goodrich, of St. Charles, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Jean (Jeff Franzen) Hicks, of Waverly; two brothers, Allan (Diana) Goodrich and Dale (Denise) Goodrich, both of Fredericksburg; four brothers-in-law, Virgil Bruns, of Shell Rock, Harold (Shirley) Bruns, of Charles City, Dale (Cheryl) Bruns, of Conway, Arkansas, and Richard Miller of Waverly; one sister-in-law, Jeanette Carper, of Johnston; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Nicholas Christensen.