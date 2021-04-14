Roger William Glawe, 83, of Janesville, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 7 at NewAldaya Lifescapes surrounded by his family.
He was born April 1, 1938, in Elkader, Iowa, the son of Irvin and Anne (Lauer) Glawe. Roger joined the U.S. Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne, serving from 1955-1959. He was also stationed in Korea. He was united in marriage to Darlene Mohr on August 19, 1961 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lime Springs. They were married for over 59 years.
Roger worked for 39 years for the phone company in Sumner, Grundy Center and Janesville. Roger enjoyed golfing in his younger years. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville.
Survivors include: his wife, Darlene; one son, David (Kristi), of Atkins; one daughter Tracy Glawe, of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Murphy and Ana Glawe, Zach Freese, Cody, Caleb, Cayden and Brady Heath; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents,two brothers, Robert and Gene, and a sister, Karen.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville. The family will greet friends and family one hour prior to the service. Lunch will be served following the service.