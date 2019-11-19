UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Rohlf Memorial will no longer be open on Saturdays after Nov. 23.
The clinic will maintain its regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for primary care services such as annual wellness visits, well child check-ups, chronic disease management and same-day appointments for acute illnesses. Patients may call (319) 352-4340 to schedule an appointment.
The adjustment is being made with consideration for a new UnityPoint Clinic location in Waverly scheduled to open in January. UnityPoint Clinic Express will offer walk-in appointments and online check-in for non-emergency conditions such as cold and flu, skin infections or rash and minor sports injuries or sprains.