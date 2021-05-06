WAVERLY – Kenzie Roling crossed off a milestone achievement on the pitch Tuesday.
The Waverly-Shell Rock senior forward scored her 100th career goal during a 10-0 win at Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Roling reached triple digits in scoring with the first goal of the match for a 1-0 lead.
Roling, a University of Iowa signee, finished with four goals on the night and assisted on another.
Go-Hawks junior Macy Smith posted two goals and two assists in the win. Meanwhile, senior Maria Cooper, sophomore Anna Stromberg and junior Annika Behrends also scored.
Stromberg (two), Behrends, Smith and senior Sasha Wilson registered at least one assist.
No. 1-ranked Class 2A W-SR (8-2) fired off 21 shots, including 20 shots on goal. Freshman goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena did not record a save.
The Go-Hawks, who have now won seven straight matches, led 10-0 at halftime and invoked the mercy rule.
W-SR travels to No. 10-ranked Class 2A Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-2) at 7:15 p.m. today.