Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

2021 W-SR girls soccer team

Members of the 2021 Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team include, front row, from left to right: Amber Hoth, Morgan Aikey, Anna Stromberg, Macy Smith, Brinley Meier and Adrianna Westendorf. Middle row: Kamryn Umthum, Kallee Potratz, Kenzie Roling, Addison Harn, Alli Seegers, Gabby Baumhover, Lindsey Overmann, Maria Cooper, Carly Steiert, Annika Behrends, Natalie Burman, Linnea Beckstrom and Anya Drenkow. Back row: Emma Hansel, Addison Schut, Karissa Oldenburger, Ella Mason, Kailey Hervol, Sasha Wilson, Siri Ott, Avery Meier and Cami Tatroe. Not pictured: Katelyn Eggena, Chloe Chesnut, Innocence Collins, Isabella Hoelscher and Addison Juhl.

 Tyler Poslosky/Waverly Newspapers/

WAVERLY – Kenzie Roling crossed off a milestone achievement on the pitch Tuesday.

The Waverly-Shell Rock senior forward scored her 100th career goal during a 10-0 win at Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Roling reached triple digits in scoring with the first goal of the match for a 1-0 lead.

Roling, a University of Iowa signee, finished with four goals on the night and assisted on another.

Go-Hawks junior Macy Smith posted two goals and two assists in the win. Meanwhile, senior Maria Cooper, sophomore Anna Stromberg and junior Annika Behrends also scored.

Stromberg (two), Behrends, Smith and senior Sasha Wilson registered at least one assist.

No. 1-ranked Class 2A W-SR (8-2) fired off 21 shots, including 20 shots on goal. Freshman goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena did not record a save.

The Go-Hawks, who have now won seven straight matches, led 10-0 at halftime and invoked the mercy rule.

W-SR travels to No. 10-ranked Class 2A Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-2) at 7:15 p.m. today.

Tags

Trending Food Videos