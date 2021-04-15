WAVERLY – It didn’t take long for Kenzie Roling to find a steady rhythm.
Ten minutes, to be exact.
The Waverly-Shell Rock standout forward scored a hat trick and finished with seven goals – all in the first half – during a 10-0 win over visiting Union La Porte City on a cold and gusty night at the Waverly Soccer Complex.
It was the kind of the game the Go-Hawks (2-2) needed after a tough weekend that saw them drop two in a row and be outscored by a combined 7-2 to Ankeny Centennial and West Des Moines Valley.
“We were excited to have the opportunity to get back on the field (Tuesday) and to start putting some things together,” Go-Hawks coach Lauren Greiner said. “We learned a lot over the course of last weekend, and we were eager to continue working on the areas we’ve been focusing on against another opponent.
“We created and connected well (Tuesday night), along with capitalizing on opportunities.”
The Knights have been a tough team to beat in recent years. From 2017-19, they compiled a record of 45-12. During that span, they had won at least 13 matches.
Times have changed. Now, the Knights are in rebuilding mode. It showed Tuesday.
Roling scored her first of the night in the second minute off an assist from senior midfielder Carly Steiert to give W-SR a 1-0 lead. Roling made it 2-0 in the fifth minute before Steiert netted her second goal of the season for a 3-0 lead in the sixth.
An Iowa signee, Roling recorded her seventh goal of the first half in the 32nd minute.
W-SR led 9-0 at halftime. Junior Morgan Aikey’s fourth goal of the season in the 48th minute to invoke the mercy rule.
Sophomore Anna Stromberg also scored for the Go-Hawks, while sophomore Natalie Burman (two), and juniors Annika Behrends and Macy Smith registered assists.
The Go-Hawks outshot the Knights 33-1, including 26-0 in shots on goal. Roling, who is tied with Spencer’s Alexa Johnson for the most goals in the state at 12, fired off 10 shots, including seven on goal.
W-SR hosts Center Point-Urbana at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
W-SR 10, UNION 0
Halftime: 9-0.
Goals: Roling, W-SR, (Steiert), 2nd. Roling, W-SR, (unassisted), 4th. Steiert, W-SR, (unassisted), 6th. Roling, W-SR, (Behrends), 10th. Roling, W-SR, (Burman), 20th. Roling, W-SR, (Burman), 22nd. Stromberg, W-SR, (Roling), 22nd. Roling, W-SR, (Smith), 29th. Roling, W-SR, (unassisted), 32nd. Aikey, W-SR, (unassisted), 48th.
Shots: Union 1, W-SR 33. Shots on goal: Union 0, W-SR 26. Saves: Union 13 (Powell), W-SR 0 (Eggena).
Corner kicks: Union 0, W-SR 7.