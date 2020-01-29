The Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team, ranked ninth in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, hasn't lost a game in almost two months and regularly beats its opponents by double digits.
But despite the impressive record and winning ways, it's been hard to ignore a potential fatal flaw, a possible monster waiting around the corner.
Junior Abbie Draper scores almost 20 points per game, and senior Britney Young has great at point guard all year. But if those two girls are stopped, it's been easy to envision a scenario where W-SR might struggle to score points.
Luckily for W-SR, the team is getting help in that area at the perfect time.
Junior Kenzie Roling is a star for W-SR girls soccer team, and she's already committed to play the sport collegiately at the University of Iowa. Roling plays basketball too, but soccer is No. 1, so she spent early December on the JV girls basketball team as her primary focus was on the pitch.
But about midway through this season, Roling was promoted to the varsity squad, and for the past few games, the junior has been included in the Go-Hawks' starting five.
Roling's new presence has been, in a way, the ingredient Waverly-Shell Rock has been missing, a third scoring option who can also create plays for others.
That much was clear Tuesday night, as Roling finished an and-1 and nailed a 3-pointer from the left wing to score W-SR's first 6 points en route to a 61-36 win over New Hampton in Waverly. The Go-Hawks' 13th straight win brings the record to 13-2, and the team still hasn't lost since Dec. 5, 2019.
"It’s been really awesome," Roling said. "At first, I was just a JV player because I was playing soccer. Getting inserted in, I played with a lot of these girls freshman and sophomore year, so it was really fun to get back playing with them."
Draper was productive as usual Tuesday, putting up 18 points, and Roling finished with 13 points, and a few assists to boot. Roling is averaging 10 points over the last four games.
"Honestly, they always worry about some of our leading scorers like Britney and Abbie, so there can be a little more space, which is awesome, especially because I haven’t been playing. So it’s been really nice," Roling said.
"She’s making some perimeter shots and making some plays," head coach Greg Bodensteiner said of Roling. "She had 13 points but she had three or four assists that she made and got someone else open. Certainly that’s going to help us, and Annika’s (Behrends, 7 points) been really solid for us. We’ve got a whole bunch of kids who can chip in for us here and there."
Waverly-Shell Rock is 9-0 in Northeast Iowa Conference play, the only NEIC team without a league loss. W-Sr and Crestwood (14-2) have separated themselves as the top two teams in the conference, the Go-Hawks' dominance against conference opponents was on display again Tuesday.
Really, it felt like the game was over before it started. After Roling's first 6 points, W-SR jumped out to a 14-2 lead with buckets from Young and senior Camryn Grawe and a 3 from Draper.
Junior Siri Ott made a 3-pointer to give W-SR a 21-4 lead after the first quarter, and by halftime, the Go-Hawks led 36-13 and seven players were in the scoring column.
"We just came out and played hard," Roling said. "One of our biggest strengths is defense, and our defense played really well. The other night we executed but didn’t finish our shots, but today we finished a lot of our shots."
Waverly-Shell Rock took the foot off the gas pedal a bit in the third quarter, as the Chickasaws outscored the Go-Hawks 10-9 in the period to cut the lead to 45-23 heading into the fourth.
"I wouldn’t have minded pushing it out a bit in the third and getting some other kids in the game a little bit more," Bodensteiner said. "We’ve had a little bit of a challenge with that when we get out of pressure."
However, the Go-Hawks got back on track in the final quarter, outscoring New Hampton 16-13 to seal the win.
"We’re in a good place," Bodensteiner said. "Can’t complain about 13 wins in a row. I like the contributions we’re getting from kids. We just need to sort it out and see how it fits together a little bit here down the stretch. But we’re in a good spot and playing pretty well."
Waverly-Shell Rock will play the third game of this week on the road Friday at Waukon (10-6).