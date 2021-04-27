WAVERLY – The jump was drastic, but Kenzie Roling was up for the challenge.
After the COVID-19 pandemic washed away her junior season on the pitch, Roling went from a remarkable sophomore campaign with vast amounts of untapped potential to filling to becoming a leader in the blink of an eye.
She didn’t need much motivation. The University of Iowa signee led by example, and her teammates have followed. Evidence was scattered up and down Rada Field on Saturday. Roling registered her third hat trick of the season and assisted on another during Waverly-Shell Rock’s convincing 7-0 win over Class 3A Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
“She’s a student of the game,” W-SR coach Lauren Greiner said. “And her knowledge and just learning those things and being aware of the different situational things is awesome. That’s not something you see every day, but it also speaks highly of her passion and her love for the game as well.”
Roling’s foot strength, awareness, speed and accuracy were all on display during Saturday’s matinee against the Cougars (4-4). The Go-Hawks forward fired a 20-yard rocket into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute. Shortly after, she lifted to a pass to junior teammate Morgan Aikey, who scored from inside the 18 for a 2-0 lead in the 17th minute. Two minutes later, Roling notched her second of the day, this time using her speed and creativity. Sensing the Cougars were on their heels, Roling zoomed in behind the back line and beat goalkeeper Megan Feldmann for a 3-0 advantage in the 19th minute.
“I’ve been taught to check my shoulder and know what’s around me, but also this team is starting to click really well and communicating,” said Roling, who credited her flashy style of play to her extensive experience playing club for Iowa Rush out of Ankeny. “If Macy’s (Smith) making a run, she’s screaming for it and I know I need to get it to her, so communication is a big part of it for sure.”
After sophomore Anna Stromberg made it 4-0, Roling, who leads the Go-Hawks with 17 goals this season, secured the hat trick in the 23rd minute for a 5-0 lead. Smith made it a half-dozen just before halftime.
The No. 2-ranked Class 2A Go-Hawks (4-2) dominated the possession game throughout the first half, often times playing keep-away from the Cougars, who spent the majority of the first 40 minutes hemmed inside their defensive third. The Go-Hawks oushot the Courgars 13-3 in the first half, including 10-2 in shots on goal.
“We did a good job winning the 50-50 balls out of the air and moving forward with the ball (Saturday),” Greiner said. “We connected well in the first half and found a lot of opportunities and some good runs into the box and obviously capitalized on those opportunities.”
W-SR carried over the momentum it mustered in the first half into the second.
Smith, a junior forward, scored the final goal of the day – knocking in a pass from senior Sasha Wilson to make it 7-0 Go-Hawks in the 63rd minute.
With the wind at their backs and holding a big lead, W-SR continued to possess well in the second half. It finished with 13 more shots, including seven on frame. Kennedy had two solid looks at the net, but W-SR freshman keeper Katelyn Eggena denied both attempts.
Kennedy had firepower of its own to make a dent in the score. Entering Saturday’s match, Janelle Minor and Delaney Holtey had a combined 16 goals between them.
“Some teams take more of a defensive standpoint (in that situation),” Greiner said. “(The win) aided for lots of balls moving forward consistently. But it speaks highly of our defense as well. They locked them in the half, so that they couldn’t get out. But in the same respect, it did cause quite a bit of congestion. But ultimately, we just need to connect better and find our midfield(ers) so we can still execute, even during situations like that.”
W-SR’s third try against a 3A team netted its first win over a 3A team this season. The lessons learned from earlier losses to Ankeny Centennial and West Des Moines Valley were put to use against Kennedy.
It started with Roling.
“We have to optimize on our opportunities,” she said. “We’ve been working on that all week. We knew we had a little bit of stuff to work on, especially in our middle going forward – like once we win that ball, what do we do with it? I think we definitely showed we learned a lot this week and worked on it and executed it in the game.”
W-SR 7, KENNEDY 0
Halftime: 6-0.
Goals: W-SR, Roling, (unassisted), 12th. W-SR, Aikey, (Roling), 17th. W-SR, Roling, (unassisted), 19th. W-SR, Stromberg, (Smith), 22nd. W-SR, Roling, (unassisted), 23rd. W-SR, Smith, (Ott), 40th. W-SR, Smith, (Wilson), 63rd.
Shots: Kennedy 6, W-SR 26. Shots on goal: Kennedy 4, W-SR 17. Saves: Kennedy 10 (Feldmann), W-SR 4 (Eggena).
Corner kicks: Kennedy 2, W-SR 1. Offsides: Kennedy 0, W-SR 2. Fouls: Kennedy 4, W-SR 3.